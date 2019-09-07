Image

1:21 PM / Saturday September 7, 2019

Visit Dorchester
7 Sep 2019

Wife says Hart ‘going to be fine’ after car crash

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 7, 2019 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Kevin Hart (Photo: Shutterstock)

Image

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Comic actor Kevin Hart’s wife says he’s “going to be just fine” following a weekend car crash that left him with a major back injury.

Eniko Hart was questioned by a TMZ reporter while visiting him at the hospital Monday. She gave no details beyond that assurance, and the actor’s press representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off a highway above Malibu in the early morning hours of Sunday. It rolled down an embankment, after police said the driver lost control while turning from a canyon road onto Mulholland Highway.

The 40-year-old Hart and the car’s driver, Jared Black, both had back injuries. Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

Related Posts

Kevin Hart admits cheating on new wife, says it was “bad error in judgment” Torrei Hart, ex wife of Kevin Hart, launches new Skimpy Mixers Comedian Kevin Hart injured in Southern California car crash
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Entertainment

Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV’s Rhoda

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Actress Valerie Harper laughs during an interview in New York. Valerie...

Commentary

The significance of the 1619 Project

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Hampton History Museum has created an exhibit, “The 1619 Arrival,”...

Color Of Money

Planning to retire on your 65th birthday? We didn’t think so

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The traditional notion of retirement — a switch from full-time work to...

Health

Reluctant to smile? You could be paying a higher price than you realize

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT For millions of individuals who are missing teeth, smiling is no easy...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Maryland’s National Harbor, America’s backyard

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Renee Gordon The first Europeans in the southern region of Maryland —...

Go With The-Flo

Missy Elliott receives an exclusive bottle of L’Essence de Courvoisier

September 6, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Missy Elliott (Featureflash / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to multiple...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff