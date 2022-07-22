Image

8:12 PM / Sunday July 24, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
22 Jul 2022

UNC-Chapel Hill settles with Hannah-Jones in tenure flap

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 22, 2022 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: The Old Well is seen near the South Building on campus at The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system announced Friday, July 15, 2022, that it has reached a settlement with the journalist who ultimately shunned the school in an extended dispute over tenure and joined a historically Black university. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The flagship school of North Carolina’s university system announced Friday that it has reached a settlement with the journalist who ultimately shunned the school in an extended dispute over tenure and joined a historically Black university.

David Boliek, chairman of the Board of Trustees at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said the settlement with Nikole Hannah-Jones was for less than $75,000 and was approved by school Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, news outlets reported. 

Attorneys representing Hannah-Jones, including the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, Inc., last year threatened to take legal action, including filing a federal discrimination lawsuit, against UNC-Chapel Hill and its board of trustees over the failure to give her tenure, news outlets reported at the time.

Boliek said the settlement reached by the university was to resolve that “potential legal action,” and that a formal lawsuit was never filed by Hannah-Jones’ attorneys.

Hannah-Jones couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Image

The dispute over whether UNC granted Hannah-Jones a lifetime faculty appointment prompted weeks of outcry as numerous professors and alumni voiced their frustration, and Black students and faculty questioned during protests whether the predominantly white university values them.

Hannah-Jones — who won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project focusing on America’s history of slavery — was hired as UNC’s Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media.

She noted that she hadn’t sought out the job and was recruited by UNC’s journalism dean before her tenure application stalled over objections by a powerful donor and concerns by conservatives about her work.

Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was submitted to UNC’s trustees in 2020, but it was halted after a board member who vets the appointments raised questions about her nonacademic background. Instead, she was initially given a five-year contract, despite the fact that her predecessors were granted tenure when appointed. After weeks of mounting pressure, the trustees finally voted to offer tenure.

While the trustees voted 9-4 to offer her tenure, Hannah-Jones said in an interview with The Associated Press that the unfairness of how she was treated as a Black woman steered her toward turning the offer down. She accepted a chaired professorship at Howard University, a historically Black school in Washington, D.C.

Related Posts

UNC trustees OK Nikole Hannah-Jones’ tenure application Trustee: Nonacademic back ground halted Hannah-Jones tenure Pressure mounts on UNC in Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure dispute
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Politics

Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By BRIAN WITTE ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Marilyn Mosby, a high-profile prosecutor who...

Stateside

Two children diagnosed with monkeypox in U.S., officials say

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By MIKE STOBBE NEW YORK (AP) — Two children have been diagnosed with...

Health

Health Dept. announces counseling service for child survivors of loss due to substance use

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Philadelphia HEALs (Healing and Empowerment After Loss), the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s...

Style

Deck out your yard: Tips for building a ground-level deck

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Whether you want to create a picturesque setting for al fresco dining,...

Color Of Money

Learn the basics about your credit score: Five things to know

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Many people have financial goals — maybe it’s to get an education,...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Homemade Salad Dressing

July 22, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Penne Pasta Salad with Corn...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff