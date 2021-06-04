Image

10:02 PM / Friday June 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Jun 2021

State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 4, 2021 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Betty Sawyer joins educators and community activists in protesting Utah lawmakers’ plans to pass resolutions encouraging a ban of critical race theory concepts outside of the Capitol in Salt Lake City as both supporters and counter protesters stand behind her. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)

By Bryan Anderson

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teachers and professors in Idaho will be prevented from “indoctrinating” students on race. Oklahoma teachers will be prohibited from saying certain people are inherently racist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously. Tennessee schools will risk losing state aid if their lessons include particular concepts about race and racism.

Image

Governors and legislatures in Republican-controlled states across the country are moving to define what race-related ideas can be taught in public schools and colleges, a reaction to the nation’s racial reckoning after last year’s police killing of George Floyd. The measures have been signed into law in at least three states and are being considered in many more.

Educators and education groups are concerned that the proposals will have a chilling effect in the classroom and that students could be given a whitewashed version of the nation’s history. Teachers are also worried about possible repercussions if a student or parent complains.

“Once we remove the option of teachers incorporating all parts of history, we’re basically silencing the voices of those who already feel oppressed,” said Lakeisha Patterson, a third-grade English and social studies teacher who lives in Houston and worries about a bill under consideration in Texas.

At least 16 states are considering or have signed into law bills that would limit the teaching of certain ideas linked to “critical race theory,” which seeks to reframe the narrative of American history. Its proponents argue that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race and that the country was founded on the theft of land and labor.

Those states include Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

The latest state to implement a law is Tennessee, where the governor this past week signed a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools.

The legislative debate over that bill caused a stir earlier this month when a Republican lawmaker who  supports it, state Rep. Justin Lafferty, wrongly declared that the Constitution’s original provision designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for “the purpose of ending slavery.” 

Related Posts

Tennessee State University offers coding classes in Africa Default ThumbnailStudy: Race-neutral admissions can work Default ThumbnailHigh court sends back Texas race-based plan
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Diaspora

Tennessee State University offers coding classes in Africa

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover smiles during a press conference...

Education

Wilberforce University cancels debt for 2020, 2021 grads

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wilberforce University President Elfred Anthony Pinkard, Ed.D.  (Photo/wilberforce.edu) By Adelle M....

Entertainment

Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: FILE – An image of devastation from the Tulsa Race Massacre...

Go With The-Flo

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, made their red carpet debut at the iHeart Media Awards in Los Angeles

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stalion (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Technology

EXPLAINER: Why ransomware is so dangerous and hard to stop

June 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Washington Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee speaks during a news...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Crispy Baked Tostones w/ Spicy Vegan Garlic Atol

June 3, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’: Red beans with vegan ground...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff