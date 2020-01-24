Image

6:06 AM / Saturday January 25, 2020

Visit Dorchester
24 Jan 2020

Rutgers names university’s first Black president

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 24, 2020 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Dr. Jonathan Hollloway

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University named a high-ranking Northwestern University official as its new leader on Tuesday, making him the school’s first black president.

Jonathan Holloway, 52, will start his new job on July 1 after receiving approval from the Rutgers Board of Governors. He will be the 21st president of New Jersey’s flagship university, succeeding Robert Barchi, who has led Rutgers since September 2012.

Holloway, a married father of two, has served as Northwestern’s provost since 2017. Before that, he was the dean of Yale College and Edmund S. Morgan Professor of African American Studies, History, and American Studies at the Ivy League school.

Image

Holloway received a Bachelor’s degree with honors in American Studies from Stanford University and a doctorate in history from Yale. He began his academic career at the University of California, San Diego, before joining the faculty at Yale in 1999.

“I was drawn to the opportunity at Rutgers University because of its amazing history, its foundation of excellence in teaching, and its ambition to continue conducting life-changing research that improves our communities, our country and our world,” Holloway said.

Related Posts

NAACP names new President and CEO Default ThumbnailNAACP names Lorraine C. Miller as first female president/CEO Default ThumbnailUniversity of the Sciences names Dr. Helen F. Giles-Gee its 22nd President
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Will money rule in this presidential race?

January 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Julianne Malveaux TriceEdneyWire.com Democrats started this presidential campaign season with more than...

Travel

Smooth Traveler: Small town tales: Short Pump and Ashland, Virginia

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOT: Ashland Mural (Photos: Renée S. Gordon) By Renée S. Gordon In...

Seniors

Ways to make the world a better place for seniors

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features By 2050, the senior population (adults age 65 and older) will...

Entertainment

Terry Crews visits Philadelphia to talk life lessons, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the beauty of creativity

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kharisma McIlwaine Terry Crews truly embodies the word multi-hyphenate, having been incredibly...

Color Of Money

Swiping payment cards at the pump could put your card information at risk

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Have you paid for gas recently at the pump where you’ve had...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 26

January 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week, the Sun and Mercury are in Aquarius; Venus joins...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff