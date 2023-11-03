Image

8:12 AM / Saturday November 4, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
3 Nov 2023

Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia has been melted down

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 3, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: A statue of Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, VA on July 14, 2017. (Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.  — A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a Charlottesville-based Black history museum, said Thursday that the statue had been destroyed.

The Charlottesville City Council voted in 2021 to donate the statue to the heritage center, after it proposed a Swords into Plowshares project that would melt the statue and repurpose it into “public art that expresses the City’s values of inclusivity and racial justice,” according to the proposal submitted to the city.

The statue was taken down in 2021 after years of debate and delay.

Protests over the plan to remove the statue morphed into the violent “Unite the Right” rally in 2017. It was during that rally that James Alex Fields Jr., an avowed Hitler admirer, intentionally drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others. Fields is serving a life sentence.

Two groups that had sought to preserve the statue sued last year to try to block the city from donating it to the heritage center, but a judge tossed out their case.

At a news conference Thursday, heritage center officials said they now plan to solicit proposals on how to repurpose the statue. The center hopes to pick an artist next year and is conducting a $4 million fundraising campaign.

For now, the bronze from the statue has been molded into ingots stamped with the words “SWORDS INTO PLOWSHARES,” some of which were on display at the news conference.

“Our efforts have been not to remove history but bear witness to the truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” said Andrea Douglas, director of the heritage center.

Related Posts

Dallas removes statue of Robert E. Lee New Orleans to take down statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Friday Rizzo statue vandalized, now cleaned
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Want to save money and reduce your home’s carbon footprint? Explore hybrid heating

November 3, 2023

Tweet Email BPT As temperatures dip across the country, homeowners are shifting their attention to keeping their...

Election 2023

Secretary Of The Commonwealth reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 23

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email HARRISBURG, Pa.– Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians today that the Oct. 23...

Technology

Looking to pursue a career in a growing field? Why cybersecurity should top your list

October 13, 2023

Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re in school, just graduating, or seeking a career change, your best bet...

Education

Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia opens K-8th grade applications for 2024 – 2025 school year

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured from left to right are: Lateefah Lucky, CSFP parent ambassador and accounting...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Travel

Five reasons to travel to Rapid City, South Dakota, this fall

October 6, 2023

Tweet Email BPT There is no better season to travel than fall, especially to Rapid City, South...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff