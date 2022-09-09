OneUnited Bank announces 12th Annual ‘I Got Bank” Youth Essay and Art Contest winners

Black PR Wire

Award winner Kendyl Gray, 11, of Reseda, CA. (Photo/OneUnited Bank)

Boston, Mass. – OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank in the U.S., is proud to announce the winners of its 12th annual “I Got Bank! Youth Essay & Art Contest.” Each of the ten (10) youth winners are awarded a $1,000 savings account.

The 2022 winners are Aida Anderson, 11, Cooper City, Fla.; Hahrin Vivian Chiang, 9, Santa Monica, Calif.; Kendyl Gray, 11, Reseda, Calif; Liam Hughton, 9, Los Angeles, Calif; Golden Littlejohn, 8, Knoxville, Tenn.; Grayson Nevel, 9, Boston, Mass.; Ryllie Stephens, 12, Sarasota, Fla.; Zya Taylor, 12, Decatur, Ga.; Kordell White, 12, Sylmar, Calif.; Lukas Wormack,12, Plainfield, N.J. Each winner expressed the importance of savings. The panel of judges included Teri Williams, the bank’s president and chief operating officer.

“This year we were excited to see how financial literacy has become a family conversation,” said Williams, who wrote the book “I Got Bank! What My Grandad Taught Me About Money” (Beckham) after she discovered the lack of books geared toward educating urban youth about financial literacy.

“We continue to strive to make financial literacy a core value in the Black community. Congratulations to our winners and their families.”

Award-winning entry from Hahrin Vivian Chiang, 9, of Santa Monica, CA. (Photo/OneUnited Bank)

OneUnited Bank has also launched its Financial Education Center with online playlists on Financial Basics, Major Life Decisions, Starting a Career, Small Business and Preventing Elder Fraud.

OneUnited Bank hopes its efforts will improve the financial skills of children and adults throughout the country.

The “I Got Bank!” youth essay & art contest is part of a larger OneUnited Bank initiative to make financial literacy a core value of the Black community.

To learn more about past I Got Bank winners, please visit the OneUnited Bank Financial Literacy Blog at: https://www.oneunited.com/blog/i-got-bank/.