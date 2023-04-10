Image

1:53 PM / Monday April 10, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
10 Apr 2023

North Carolina A&T State University releases statement regarding arrest of suspect

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 10, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

North Carolina A&T State University has released the following statement:

“On March 26 at approximately 4 a.m., Brandon James Bentley was arrested on the North Carolina A&T State University campus after being encountered driving unsafely in the area of Sullivan Street and Benbow Road.

After campus law enforcement discovered weapons in the vehicle, Bentley was immediately arrested, and the weapons confiscated. 

Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.

The FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Greensboro Police Department are in charge of an ongoing joint investigation into this incident. Bentley, who has no affiliation with A&T, has been banned from the North Carolina A&T campus.

The University remains committed to safety and security of our campus and will continue to use the emergency alert system in instances where threats are ongoing.”

Related Posts

PHA president & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah releases statement regarding the tragic fire in the 800 block of North 23rd Street Default ThumbnailNorth Carolina A&T joins IU and 11 other historically black colleges and universities in STEM effort North Carolina civil rights center faces conservative ire
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Week In Review

Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips

April 10, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court...

Diaspora

Their stories were lost to slavery. Now DNA is writing them

April 10, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Crystal Kornickey holds up casts of her hands in a studio...

Politics

Tennessee’s House expels first of 3 Democrats for protest

April 10, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones...

Health

To improve outcomes for Black mothers, AmeriHealth Caritas suggests five crucial interventions

April 7, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Black Maternal Health Week is April 11-17. Which high-income country is the most...

Sun Report

At a glance: The three hush money cases in Trump indictment

April 10, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after...

Color Of Money

The unsung hero behind mortgage lending in America

April 7, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you’ve ever purchased a home, you’ve probably at least considered a...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff