North Carolina A&T State University releases statement regarding arrest of suspect

North Carolina A&T State University has released the following statement:

“On March 26 at approximately 4 a.m., Brandon James Bentley was arrested on the North Carolina A&T State University campus after being encountered driving unsafely in the area of Sullivan Street and Benbow Road.

After campus law enforcement discovered weapons in the vehicle, Bentley was immediately arrested, and the weapons confiscated.

Because of the quick and decisive action of law enforcement, a campus alert was not issued, as the suspect no longer constituted an ongoing threat to campus safety.

The FBI, State Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Greensboro Police Department are in charge of an ongoing joint investigation into this incident. Bentley, who has no affiliation with A&T, has been banned from the North Carolina A&T campus.

The University remains committed to safety and security of our campus and will continue to use the emergency alert system in instances where threats are ongoing.”