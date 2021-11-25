Image

5:25 PM / Friday November 26, 2021

25 Nov 2021

Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, dies at 56

November 25, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Betty Shabazz’s six daughters, including the mother of 12-year-old Malcolm Shabazz, pose for a photograph at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, Friday, June 6, 1997. The women, speaking at a news conference, thanked the world for its prayers offered for their mother who was burned Sunday in a fire allegedly started by her grandson Malcolm. Seated from left; Gamilah, Malikah and Malaak. Standing from left; Attallah, Qubilah and Ilyasah. (AP Photo/Gino Domenico)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

NEW YORK  — Malikah Shabazz, one of six daughters of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was found dead in her home in New York City, police said Tuesday. She was 56.

Shabazz was found Monday in her home in Brooklyn, a police spokesperson said. Her death appeared to be from natural causes, he said.

Malikah and her twin sister, Malaak, were the youngest daughters of Malcolm X, who was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965. Their mother, Betty Shabazz, was pregnant with the twins when their father was killed.

Image

Malikah Shabazz’s death comes days after two of the three men who had been convicted of killing Malcolm X were exonerated.

A Manhattan judge dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam after prosecutors and the men’s lawyers said a renewed investigation found new evidence that undermined the case against them.

Bernice King, a daughter of Martin Luther King Jr., said on Twitter, “I’m deeply saddened by the death of #MalikahShabazz. My heart goes out to her family, the descendants of Dr. Betty Shabazz and Malcolm X.”

Malikah Shabazz and her daughter, Bettih Shabazz, were arrested in Maryland in 2017 on animal cruelty charges after authorities said several injured dogs were found inside a stolen U-Haul truck they were driving. They were acquitted of the charges in 2018.

