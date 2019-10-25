Late broadcast journalist Gwen Ifill among those honored in the USPS 2020 Forever Stamp program

WASHINGTON — With 2020 rapidly approaching, the U.S. Postal Service has revealed several of the new Forever stamps and others to be issued next year.

Since 1847, the Postal Service stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States. The 2020 stamp subjects continue this rich tradition.

The stamp designs being shown today are preliminary and subject to change.

“These miniature works of art offer something for everyone interested in American history and culture,” said U.S. Postal Service Stamp Services Acting Executive Director William Gicker. “From notable figures such as golf legend Arnold Palmer and esteemed journalist Gwen Ifill to the cultural phenomenon of hip hop to a celebration of the great outdoors, this program is wide-ranging and adds to the history of our great nation as recorded through the U.S. stamp program.”