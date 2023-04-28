Image

8:58 PM / Saturday April 29, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
28 Apr 2023

Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 28, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Protesters stand on a street corner in Carrollton, Ky. on Monday, April 24, 2023, to protest the hiring of a former Louisville police officer who shot Breonna Taylor. Myles Cosgrove was recently hired by the Carroll County sheriffs department. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday confirmed the hiring of Myles Cosgrove, who was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2021 for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment, WHAS-TV reported.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13, 2020, by police executing a narcotics search warrant. None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Robert Miller, chief deputy in Carroll County, pointed to that fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

A protest in Carroll County was planned Monday in response to his hiring.

Investigators said that Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and that Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. That meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

Related Posts

Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid Feds charge four police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Election 2023

Pennsylvania voters can apply for, complete and return their mail ballot in one visit until May 9

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania...

Diaspora

Why Sudan’s conflict matters to the rest of the world

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: People walk past shuttered shops in Khartoum, Sudan, Tuesday, April 18,...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Life is fluid

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Life is fluid with so many changes, spins, and turns.  One day you...

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia Branch Update

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts AACP Philadelphia Branch Update NAACP Philadelphia Branch...

Color Of Money

Three tricks to find the right home

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES For those beginning the process of home buying, there are many...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Strawberry Lemonade

April 28, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Basil Herbed Lemonade What’s Cookin’?...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff