Image

8:13 AM / Saturday January 21, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
20 Jan 2023

EPA to award $100M to boost environmental justice programs

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 20, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan discusses elements of a coordinated response of federal, state and city agencies, that he hopes will help deal with the city’s long-standing water problems, during a news briefing, Sept. 7, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. The Biden administration is proposing lower limits for a deadly air pollutant, saying tougher standards for soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By Matthew Daly

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency said last Tuesday it is awarding $100 million in competitive grants for projects that advance environmental justice in communities disproportionately affected by industrial pollution and other hazards.

The funding, established through the 2022 climate and health law signed by President Joe Biden, marks the largest environmental justice grants the agency has ever offered. The projects are among the first from an expected $3 billion in block grants targeting underserved communities authorized under the new law.

The program will be overseen by EPA’s new office of environmental justice and external civil rights, which EPA Administrator Michael Regan created last year. The office includes more than 200 staff members at EPA headquarters and in 10 U.S. regions.

“Since day one, President Biden pledged to prioritize environmental justice and equity for all, and EPA is at the heart of delivering on that mission,” Regan said.

The funding announced Tuesday “is a key step that will help build strong partnerships with communities across the country and move us closer to realizing a more just and equitable future for all,” Regan said.

Grant applications are due April 10, with projects expected to begin as soon as October, EPA said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who co-chairs the Senate’s environmental justice caucus, said the grants will “help deliver results for environmental justice communities that have been ignored for too long,’’ including Chicago’s South Side and an industrial area in Louisiana often nicknamed “Cancer Alley.” The region includes dozens of chemical plants, refineries, fertilizer plants and other industrial sites that have long polluted air and water and caused health problems to nearby residents.

Access to clean air and clean water is more than an environmental issue, Duckworth said: “It’s a matter of health and safety, systemic racism and persistent discrimination against those in low-income communities. Every American deserves access to clean air and water — no matter their ZIP code, the color of their skin or the size of their paycheck.’’

The EPA said it will provide $30 million in direct grants to community-based nonprofit organizations and partners, with $5 million reserved for small community-based groups with five or fewer full-time employees.

The program also will provide $70 million in funding to states, local governments and federally recognized tribes.

The EPA awarded $53.4 million in grants in November to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants were funded by the climate law and a coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress in 2021.

Related Posts

Environmental justice advocates slam Supreme Court ruling Biden administration promises focus on environmental justice Race excluded as WH rolls out climate justice screening tool
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

Shapiro takes oath of office to become 48th Pa. governor

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks after taking the oath of office...

Sun Report

January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email By Emily Walter,  Office of Domestic Violence Strategies, Mayor’s Office of Engagement for...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks…  Talents and gifts

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email One of my favorite spaces to go to show my talents and gifts...

Seniors

Caring for Older Adults:  Managing heart attack treatment and follow-up care

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES As the proportion of older adults in the U.S. continues to...

Politics

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The letter from House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.,...

Food And Beverage

Top five cooking trends for 2023 to check out

January 20, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you love exploring ingredients and new ways to cook old favorites,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff