Image

7:01 PM / Saturday October 26, 2019

Visit Dorchester
25 Oct 2019

District Attorney Krasner Statement on Commonwealth v. White

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 25, 2019 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: District Attorney Larry Krasner (Photo: krasnerforda.com)

Image

PHILADELPHIA – District Attorney Larry Krasner issued this statement last Thursday following the jury’s verdict in Commonwealth v. Michael White:

  “After several hours of deliberation over two days, a Philadelphia jury has found Michael White guilty of the crime of tampering with evidence in order to conceal his role in the death of Sean Schellenger.

The jury also acquitted Mr. White of other charges, including Voluntary Manslaughter, after this office rejected higher homicide charges that I determined were inappropriate to pursue as our investigation continued and gathered new information.

Simply put, we followed the facts and the law in seeking justice. And we respect the verdict of the jury in this factually and legally complex case. 

I am proud of our Assistant District Attorneys Voci and Dandy, who presented the case skillfully, ethically, and appropriately for what it was: A case about two unique individuals.

This Office remains committed to individual justice, which rejects using people as symbols or stereotypes to serve any other agenda.

My heart goes out to family and friends of Sean Schellenger, whose pain and trauma are evident even today, and to everyone else who has been affected by this tragedy.”

Related Posts

Krasner fires 31 assistant district attorneys District Attorney Krasner statement on plea agreement resolving Commonwealth v. Robert Williams (Meek Mill) District attorney Krasner appoints Judge Carolyn Engel Temin as Interim First Assistant District Attorney
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Freedom Quest

Looking for an antidote for Ferguson-like political impotence: Compulsory voting

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Remembering  SUN founder and publisher J. Whyatt Mondesire, his life and legacy during...

Seniors

An aging family member is struggling with a chronic condition — what can you do?

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT As we get older, the ones we love inevitably age, too. For...

Color Of Money

If you need help saving your property, the Sheriff’s Office has resources

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Losing a property can be devastating – especially if it is the family...

Health

How the internet can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

October 24, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Over the past 10 years, researchers have learned Alzheimer’s disease starts...

Food And Beverage

Five ways to celebrate everyday occasions

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you look at most people’s calendars, the days that stand out...

Go With The-Flo

The Apollo Theater has added additional casting for the encore production of staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”

October 18, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Ta-Nehisi Coates By Florence Anthony On October 7, the New York...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff