10:25 PM / Saturday July 25, 2020

25 Jul 2020

Black woman found hanged in White roommate’s garage

20-year-old Gloria Bambo, a South African citizen who lived in Mckinney, Texas was found hanging in her White roommate’s garage on July 12. Her body was hanging in the garage for 3 days before she was discovered by her White male roommate. The roommate insists there was no foul play and that Gloria was bipolar.

The McKinney police insist that Bambo’s hanging was a suicide.

However, many, including the local NAACP and attorney Lee Merritt are not believing the White roommate’s or police version of events at face value and want justice for Bambo.

Facebook Post from Jamila Arnold.

“Gloria Bambo, a South African citizen, and a resident of McKinney, Texas was found hung inside her garage. Gloria resided with her roommate, a white male who found her in the garage Sunday July 12, 2020. Gloria went missing Thursday and supposedly died in that garage the same day July 9. Gloria’s body was in that garage 3 days, where people resided, and repairs were made. No one has heard anything about this Why? We need to know what happened to Gloria?”

Attorney Lee Merritt issued a statement “We are going to need some answers in McKinney.”

The Collin County NAACP issued a statement that they are looking forward to the family receiving autopsy report.

The SUN will follow this story as it unfolds.

