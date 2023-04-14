Image

1:15 PM / Saturday April 15, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
14 Apr 2023

Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 14, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott arrives for the state’s General Assembly’s annual 90-day session, on Jan. 11, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. Scott has called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot at the city’s Inner Harbor area while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors Sunday night, April 9. Following the shooting, Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

BALTIMORE — The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable, WBAL reported.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter and another who was found with a loaded gun in a police garage, WBAL reported.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months, WJZ-TV reported.

“I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly,” Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Scott has seen young children away from their homes at night too often, he said.

“It’s not just about making sure we are getting them off the street, but making sure that we are supporting them and figuring out what’s going on with them and their families,” Scott said. “It is not normal for [a] person to be that far away from their home and no one knows where they are or cares for them.”

Related Posts

Baltimore mayor lifts curfew six days after riots Default ThumbnailMayor Nutter evaluates first weekend curfew and youth programming Police: five shot, wounded in Philadelphia ambush by three teens
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Week In Review

Police reforms tested in city where officer killed Black man

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A crowd of over 300 people protest the killing of Patrick...

Education

Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher indicted by grand jury

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Djifa Lee, a second-grade teacher at Saunders Elementary, center, stands with...

Politics

Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis,...

Health

Kidney stones: How one common recurring symptom could signal a rare disease

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Throughout her life, Kim had no explanation for the recurrent, painful kidney...

Sun Report

Hispanic and Black Philadelphians prioritize reducing the city’s wage tax. Philly has one of the highest in the nation

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia City Hall (Photo: AL DÍA Archives) The data comes from the...

Color Of Money

Three smart tips to help you budget for activities in 2023

April 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Many people resolve to be better about their finances at the beginning...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff