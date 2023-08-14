Image

8:11 AM / Tuesday August 15, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
14 Aug 2023

A man charged with first degree murder Monday after witnesses said a 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 14, 2023 Category: Week In Review Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: James, lays down flowers where an 8-year-old Chicago girl was killed in Portage Park, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. A child riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — A man was charged with first-degree murder Monday after witnesses said an 9-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot by someone upset over noise.

The charge was filed against Michael Goodman, 43, in the death of Sarabi Medina, Chicago police announced.

“It just didn’t make sense. None of it made sense,” neighbor Megan Kelle told the Chicago Sun-Times. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing. Just let them be.”

The shooting happened last Saturday night in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood. Police were at Goodman’s apartment building last Sunday, interviewing people and collecting evidence, hours after the shooting.

“Before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

After the shooting, Goodman was tackled by Sarabi’s father and shot during a struggle, according to a police report. He was taken to a hospital.

“He ran over there, football-tackled this guy,” community activist Andrew Holmes said.

Goodman was in custody Monday but was not listed in online Cook County court records and an attorney for him could not be located to comment on the case.

Stuffed animals and sunflowers were placed at the base of a tree near the shooting scene.

“With great sadness, we are devastated at the loss of another young life,” Chicago Public Schools said in a statement.

Related Posts

Chicago congressman’s grandson fatally shot over shoes Chicago activist fatally shot after leaving anti-violence fundraiser Capitol police officer who fatally shot rioter in Jan. 6 insurrection will not be charged
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Stateside

PUC offers storm safety tips 

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email HARRISBURG – As residents and businesses across the Commonwealth brace for powerful summer...

Politics

Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights

August 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: “I voted” stickers are displayed at the exit of the polling...

Sports

Trea Turner thanks Phillies fans for support on billboards throughout Philadelphia

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia Phillies’ Trea Turner plays during a baseball game, Saturday, Aug....

Oasis

Obituary : Former managing director, campaign strategist and voting rights advocate Joe Certaine, 76

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email This is the official statement issued by the family of Joe Certaine on...

Health

The connection between your heart and kidneys

August 13, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features While people may think about heart disease and kidney disease as...

Go With The-Flo

Southampton African American Museum honors philanthropist Jean Shafiroff

August 14, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff attends the 20th Annual ASPCA Bergh Ball and...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff