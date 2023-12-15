Your winter travel guide: Top 10 destinations and hosting to fund your getaway

BPT

If you’re dreaming of a special winter getaway this year, you’re not alone. Just in time for the busy holiday travel season[1], Airbnb is sharing its annual winter travel trends, revealing the hottest trending destinations and most popular categories travelers are searching for and booking this upcoming season.

Washington, D.C.

This winter, travelers are seeking memorable stays in every corner of the globe, looking for unique locations and experiences, while avoiding some of the most popular tourist spots in favor of lesser-known gems.

To make exploring easier for travelers, Airbnb continues to disperse travel across the U.S. and globally, opening up more horizons for exploration beyond standard urban centers and famous venues. The diverse representation of trending destinations shows it’s possible to find something for every type of traveler on Airbnb, offering space and privacy to switch off and celebrate this extra special holiday season.

Hanalei, Hawaii

Trending global destinations

If international travel is on your wishlist this winter, here are the top trending[2] spots to consider, based on Airbnb searches between Jan. 1 through Sept. 15, 2023:

• Osaka, Japan

• Hong Kong

• Quebec City, Canada

• Taipei, Taiwan

• Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

• Hanover, Germany

• Wanaka, New Zealand

• Sao Paulo, Brazil

• Muang Pattaya, Thailand

• Tokyo, Japan

Osaka, Japan

Cities on this list include a variety of fascinating destinations on almost every continent.

For example, while tourists commonly flock to Japan’s exciting capital city of Tokyo, the less famous Osaka, known for vibrant nightlife, street food and historic sites, is quickly gaining attention.

Other Asian highlights include Taipei, Taiwan, and Hong Kong – both boasting a fascinating mix of old and new architecture, enticing cuisine, bustling night markets and countless cultural attractions, as well as Muang Pattaya, Thailand – attracting visitors with its beautiful beaches and lively nightlife.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Other attractions on the list of trending destinations include the celebrated parks and gardens of Hanover, Germany, and the strikingly European style of Quebec City, Canada – with its cobblestone streets and historic architecture.

Those attracted to the dynamic music, arts and culture of Brazil will find plenty of excitement in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. And for visitors drawn to natural beauty, hiking and skiing, travel around the globe to Wanaka, New Zealand, will not disappoint.

If you dream of spending your vacation lounging around the pool, riding the surf or playing endless rounds of golf on a top-notch course, Airbnb Categories allows travelers to discover millions of unique places around the world, with homes in over 60 different categories based on style, location and other sought-after factors.

Based on the bookings between Jan. 1 through Sept. 15, 2023, here are some of the top booked Airbnb categories for U.S. guests:

Greensboro, North Carolina

• Amazing pools

• Beach

• Tropical

• National parks

• Iconic cities

• Amazing views

• Golfing

• Cabins

• Countryside

• Surfing

Hosting also brings benefits

The upcoming holiday season is not only a time for a relaxing trip away, it’s also the perfect time to consider hosting. According to Airbnb, during the 2022 holiday season, U.S. hosts collectively earned over $300 million, with hosts typically earning nearly $3,500 between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022[3]*.

This year, the opportunity to earn from hosting extends from coast to coast – with the following destinations confirmed as being the top trending cities travelers are searching this winter:

The Nittany Lion Inn, State College, Pennsylvania

• State College, Pennsylvania

• Greensboro, North Carolina

• Lihue, Hawaii

• Hanalei, Hawaii

• Eugene, Oregon

• Washington, D.C.

• Knoxville, Tennessee

• Gainesville, Florida

• Universal City, California

• Ann Arbor, Michigan

Households that have extra space can learn more about hosting at Airbnb.com/host to make the most of the upcoming holiday season.

[1] Winter and holiday time period defined as November 1 – December 31.

[2] Calculated by growth in global searches in 2023 thru Sept. 15, for checkin between Nov. 1 – Dec. 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022

[3] The typical Host earnings amount represents the median amount of earnings for Hosts between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Earnings will depend on several factors, including your availability, price, and the demand in your area.