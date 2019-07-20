The Wildwoods, NJ – The Ideal Multi-Generational New Jersey Shore Vacation Destination

During the past decade, multigenerational travel has become increasingly popular, with more Americans choosing to include children, parents, and grandparents in their vacation plans.

For families sprawled across the country, or farther, time together can be a precious commodity. That’s why so many are using vacations as an opportunity for reuniting, bonding and quality family time.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Wildwoods, NJ is considered one of the best values for family vacations and an ideal multi-generational destination at the Jersey shore! The Wildwoods offers an authentic family experience for vacationers of all ages – with 160 special events annually; a 2 ½ mile long Boardwalk with over 100 rides, attractions, shopping, arcades, games, over 300 eateries; clean, safe, and award-winning beaches; and a family-friendly atmosphere. Over nine million visitors choose the Wildwoods for their vacation each year.

Enjoy your vacation, your way, on this five-mile long, iconic shore resort destination. Whether you’re looking to ‘chill’ or seeking a ‘thrill’ – you can plan to do as much or as little as you like while vacationing in the Wildwoods – recently named among the ‘25 Best Family Beach Vacations to Take with the Kids in the USA’ by TripAdvisor.

Generations of families have made the Wildwoods their traditional vacation destination of choice for decades. Nowhere else can grandparents, parents and children find more ways to enjoy an ultimate multi-generational vacation.

Whether your seven or 70, you’ll find ways to have fun together in the Wildwoods. Grandkids can challenge their grandparents to an arcade game, then hit up one of many local miniature golf courses to show off their putting prowess.

One of many scheduled events or festivals – like The New Jersey State Barbeque Championships and Angelsea Blues Festival, Vintage Car and Motorcycle Beach Drag Races, WWE Live, Harlem Globetrotters, Irish Fall Festival, Olde Time Italian Festival, and the Seafarers Celebration – offer food, activities and music every age will love.

The Wildwoods – comprised of the three distinctive municipalities of Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood – is a perfect blend of the past and present – as nostalgia mixes with modern-day fun, food and excitement.

The memories your family will make in the Wildwoods are meant to be shared among generations. Kids lead the way to the waterparks and rides, as grandparents look on with joy as younger generations create memories of their own.

And long days on white sand beaches are shared by all generations of the family, as collective memories are forged and traditions are established for return visits in the years to come.

For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.