The Wildwoods host 27th Annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, July 27 and 28

The Wildwoods, NJ – The 27th Annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, the largest co-ed beach Frisbee tournament in the world, returns to the Wildwoods’ FREE white sand beaches on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

The Wildwood Beach Ultimate (W2BU) Frisbee Tournament, which draws over 400 teams from around the world, began in 1992 and has continued each year in July.

Teams participate in this action-packed Frisbee tournament consisting of 4-on-4 team competition for players of all levels, ages 18 years and older. A typical game is played until one team achieves 15 scores.

A score is similar to a touchdown because to score, someone must catch the Frisbee in the end zone. All beach ultimate Frisbee players demonstrate strength, agility, and stamina in order to play such a physical game while sinking into a soft, slippery sand.

Games will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Over 100 fields will stretch along the beach from Surfside Pier to the Wildwoods Convention Center. Admission is FREE to spectators. For those looking to get involved with the tournament, or maybe to offer themselves as a player, visit the Headquarters Tent located directly behind Raging Waters Waterpark at Mariner’s Landing Pier on Schellenger Avenue.

Last year was a successful year for the Wildwood Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, which led to numerous charitable disbursements. W2BU, Inc. the parent company of the Ultimate Beach Frisbee Tournament, made contributions to worthy causes including the Wounded Warrior Project, The Children’s Congenital Heart Information Network, Chief Arthur Brown Scholarship Foundation, Toys for Kids, Vineland Veterans Home and the Wildwood Recreation Department.

For additional information or to register for the tournament, call 609-859-0313 or visit www.WildwoodUltimate.com.