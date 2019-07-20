Image

1:39 PM / Sunday July 21, 2019

Visit Dorchester
19 Jul 2019

The Wildwoods host 27th Annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, July 27 and 28

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 19, 2019 Category: Travel Posted by:

The Wildwoods, NJ – The 27th Annual Co-Ed Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, the largest co-ed beach Frisbee tournament in the world, returns to the Wildwoods’ FREE white sand beaches on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.

The Wildwood Beach Ultimate (W2BU) Frisbee Tournament, which draws over 400 teams from around the world, began in 1992 and has continued each year in July.  

Teams participate in this action-packed Frisbee tournament consisting of 4-on-4 team competition for players of all levels, ages 18 years and older. A typical game is played until one team achieves 15 scores.

Image

A score is similar to a touchdown because to score, someone must catch the Frisbee in the end zone. All beach ultimate Frisbee players demonstrate strength, agility, and stamina in order to play such a physical game while sinking into a soft, slippery sand.

Games will be held from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Over 100 fields will stretch along the beach from Surfside Pier to the Wildwoods Convention Center. Admission is FREE to spectators. For those looking to get involved with the tournament, or maybe to offer themselves as a player, visit the Headquarters Tent located directly behind Raging Waters Waterpark at Mariner’s Landing Pier on Schellenger Avenue.

Last year was a successful year for the Wildwood Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament, which led to numerous charitable disbursements. W2BU, Inc. the parent company of the Ultimate Beach Frisbee Tournament, made contributions to worthy causes including the Wounded Warrior Project, The Children’s Congenital Heart Information Network, Chief Arthur Brown Scholarship Foundation, Toys for Kids, Vineland Veterans Home and the Wildwood Recreation Department.

For additional information or to register for the tournament, call 609-859-0313 or visit www.WildwoodUltimate.com.

Related Posts

The Wildwoods: NEW! Family Fun Night & Bonfire – April 14 The Wildwoods hosts The Delmo Sports and MudHen Brewing Co. MudHen Half Marathon Race Series Weekend April 27 and April 28 The Wildwoods host the 9th Annual Seafood & Music Family Fun Oct. 8
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Alawfultruth: What your “tribe” says about you

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Andrea Lawful Sanders We all seek people in our lives who will...

Go With The-Flo

R. Kelly girlfriends deny reports that federal authorities evicted them from Kelly’s Trump Tower Chicago home

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: R. Kelly (Photo: shutterstock) By Florence Anthony At press time, the...

Entertainment

Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies; hit by car in Virginia

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Pernell Whitaker By Tim Dahlberg ASSOCIATED PRESS Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic...

Sports

Phillies Ryan Howard Retirement Ceremony

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Last weekend former Phillies MVP and 2008 World Series Champion Ryan Howard retired,...

Oasis

Russell M. Nelson, President of the Mormon Church, to Speak at the NAACP Convention in Detroit

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Taking another step toward solidifying the growing partnership between the LDS Church and...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 21

July 19, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: The movement of the Sun through the 12 signs each year...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff