Image

4:09 PM / Tuesday August 8, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
8 Aug 2023

Texas woman known as the ‘Sassy Trucker’ allowed to leave Dubai after being scammed by rental car agency

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 8, 2023 Category: Stateside, Travel Posted by:

CBS/AP

“Tierra is the latest American tourist to get caught up in what is a common rental car extortion scheme.”

“Rental car agencies are notorious for opening criminal cases against visitors with the promise to drop the case if they are paid off. The prevalence of blackmail is damaging to the UAE’s tourism and investment sectors and Dubai’s government needs to crack down on this abuse of process,” said Stirling, an activist and lawyer specializing in Arab nations’ laws.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” who had been stranded in Dubai for months over an altercation at a car rental agency left the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, an advocate for the woman said.

Tierra Young Allen, 29, took off on a flight out of the UAE and will transit through the United Kingdom on her way back to the U.S., said Radha Stirling, who runs a for-hire advocacy group long critical of the UAE called Detained in Dubai.

Allen paid a $1,360 deposit to Dubai police to clear the travel ban she faced, Stirling said.

It wasn’t clear if Allen still has any legal complaints against her in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. Officials in Dubai did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did the U.S. State Department.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailNYC bomb suspect nabbed aboard Dubai-bound plane NAACP Urges Professional Athletes In Free Agency to Avoid Texas Default ThumbnailOnce the domain of celebrities and movie stars, fusion hair extensions cater to the sassy, sensational and sexy alter ego of today’s woman
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’: Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta

August 6, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Vegan Creamy Pesto Zucchini Pasta What’s Cookin’?...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff