Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Hotel: A perfect location for end of summer fun

By Afea Tucker

Fall may be upon us, but summer isn’t over yet, and just in the nick of time we have some great suggestions to help make the most of those final summer days.

During the transition from summer to fall, many adults and children alike are looking for fun things to do before the new school season starts in earnest and the weather breaks. Instead of making last minute plans to hit the shore, why not explore the final days of summer in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection?

The Four Seasons Philadelphia recently conducted an Instagram poll and discovered that travelers want to discover history in Philly and explore local gems like Reading Terminal Market. With those insights they’ve put together “13 Reasons to Explore Summer In the City Above the Clouds.”

Here’s some of our favorites from their list:

Consider a staycation or weekend getaway at the highest situated hotel in North America

For starters, discover the tallest building in Philadelphia, the Four Seasons Hotel located at the Comcast Center. The hotel occupies the top 12 floors of the 1,120-foot skyscraper, providing every guest room with unobstructed views of Philadelphia and its historic landmarks.

If you choose to book a staycation from Sunday to Friday, explore special rates and exclusive offers for your nights above the clouds.

Philadelphia, PA/USA–Swimming pool on the 50th floor in the Four Seasons Hotel with a beautiful view of Philadelphia.

Editorial credit: Marzephoto / Shutterstock.com

The fun begins the moment guests enter the hotel and are whisked away to the top of the city in the high-speed glass elevator ascending 60 floors in 60 seconds. Melt into the modern comfortable settings and soak in the view with floor-to-ceiling windows. Kids can enjoy a Minion-themed amenity, mini robes and snacks waiting to enjoy while the adults say “cheers” to a getaway.

Afternoon of learning at the Franklin Institute

Take a stroll down the street to discover the wonder of the Franklin Institute. This interactive museum celebrates Benjamin Franklin with science-themed attractions ranging from sports to the human body and outer space. Don’t miss the immersive Crayola IDEAworks exhibit that taps into the creativity within everybody.



Dinner above the clouds

Crowning the top of the city, JG SkyHigh presents a chic and comfortable lounge specializing in casual yet elevated cuisine by Michelin starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Indulge in shareable plates, kids’ menu, and marvel at the views all around.

Dine on Friday or Saturday evening and enjoy the Elevated Sound live music series as an added bonus.



Morning at the zoo

Head out for a morning of adventure at the Philadelphia Zoo, which is America’s first zoo. Learn about animal conservation while discovering primates, reptiles, big cats and more. Take a trip back in time and journey into an age where dinosaurs roamed the Earth. Encounter 24 life-size prehistoric creatures with tickets to “Big Time.” By the way, you can get there by taking a ride in the complimentary Four Seasons house car, a Tesla Model X (if you are a guest).

Photographer: Horan, Christian



Splash into summer

Spend an afternoon swimming above the clouds in Philadelphia’s only infinity-edge pool. There’s no better way to soak in a warm summer afternoon than floating above the streets of Philadelphia on the 57th floor pool. Relax and rejuvenate with special weekend offerings, including tropical fruit smoothies served on the pool deck, refreshing face mist and cooled face towels.



Date night for the parents and a night in for the kids

Parents deserve a night of fun in the city — without the kids. Allow the concierge team to arrange babysitting services while parents experience the local Philadelphia culinary scene. Extend date night into the latter half of the evening with Night Spa: a private couples experience on the spa’s pool deck. Enjoy the intimacy of the private pool and soak in the views while relaxing with a rejuvenating couples massage.



Four Seasons Philadelphia Tips: Arrange dinner, popcorn, or snacks to be delivered for the kids to have an in-room movie night experience. All guest rooms feature voice-activated Comcast Xfinity remotes to easily access more than 50,000 complimentary movies and TV shows available on-demand.



Walk through history

Experience the birthplace of America by walking down the cobblestone streets of Old City Philadelphia. Embark on a VIP Constitutional Walking Tour for a fully customizable experience with a personal guide to explore historical sites such as Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Carpenters’ Hall, and more.



Waterfront District

Explore Philadelphia’s thriving waterfront district and find a collection of parks, outdoor venues, and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Visit the Blue Cross RiverRink for an afternoon carnival-style fun with a roller rink, mini golf, ferris wheel and games. After a day of exploring in the summer heat, cool off with delicious scoops of handmade ice cream from Franklin Fountain, a fully restored soda fountain offering 25 different flavors of ice cream and sodas to create old fashioned ice cream floats.



Taste of the Jersey Shore

Experience the warmth and nostalgia of summers on the Jersey Shore, right here in Philadelphia, with dinner at Vernick Fish. Indulge in a selection of East Coast oysters and raw crudos and discover a new love for seafood through Chef Greg Vernick’s inventive take on his favorite hallmarks of oyster bar fare. As an ode to local, coastal destinations, anticipate a handful of James’ Original Saltwater Taffy at the end of your meal.



A treat for the senses

Spend the final hours of exploring Philadelphia by discovering the flavors of Reading Terminal Market. As one of the nation’s oldest and largest public markets, Reading Terminal offers a vast food bazaar with a wide array of cuisines and eateries. The northwestern corner of the market primarily houses Amish merchants from Lancaster County, who bring their farm-fresh products and distinctively prepared dishes. Stroll back to the hotel and snap a photo with the family in front of the iconic LOVE statue in Philadelphia’s Love Park to commemorate this special trip.