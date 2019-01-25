Florida’s Space Coast could be your perfect winter getaway

BPT

People who visit Florida’s Space Coast often end up making it their favorite vacation destination, mainly because it features such a wide range of enjoyable activities for all ages. Rich in entertainment and adventure, new learning experiences and natural beauty, the area is considered very affordable for tourists. If you’re already visiting the Central Florida area, the Space Coast is only a 45-minute drive due east from Orlando, making it an ideal option for extending your next wintertime getaway.

There’s good reason for the popularity of Florida’s Space Coast, notes Gabe Saglie, senior editor for Travelzoo, in a recent report he wrote for ABC News. Space fans flock here to visit the Kennedy Space Center, learn about NASA and watch rocket liftoffs in person. But this 72-mile stretch of beach along the Sunshine State’s Atlantic shores has so much more to offer, from gourmet discoveries and outdoor adventures to some of Florida’s most spectacular scenery.

And did we mention the near-perfect wintertime weather, with an average high of 72 degrees during the cold months, along with minimal humidity? If you’ve never experienced this fun-filled destination, consider adding these Space Coast attractions to this winter’s itinerary.

• To infinity and beyond. TripAdvisor calls Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex the only location worldwide where you can view the space shuttle Atlantis, touch a moon rock, meet NASA astronauts, tour a NASA spaceflight facility and get up close to a Saturn V moon rocket all in the same day. And that’s not counting the chance that you might also witness a spectacular rocket launch firsthand. Other prime spots along the Space Coast for viewing launches include the shores of the Indian River, Space View Park in Titusville, Playalinda Beach on the Canaveral National Seashore and Exploration Tower at Port Canaveral.

• Big, beautiful beaches. Whether you seek a peaceful shoreline retreat, a surfing paradise, an oceanside oasis for family fun or a place near the sand that also has some decent nightlife, you’re likely to find the beach of your dreams here. Tourist favorites include Cocoa Beach, a nostalgic coastal community featuring a historic pier and more than 50 locations for shopping, dining and enjoying the arts, and Sebastian Inlet State Park, which is great for surfing, canoeing, kayaking and camping.

• Surfing Santas. For madcap holiday fun, this free event annually draws thousands of spectators to Cocoa Beach the morning of Christmas Eve to cheer on hundreds of surfers all decked out in their best Santa suits. An accompanying costume contest for the fans usually brings out the zaniest of Christmas outfits, as well.

• Unparalleled fishing and boating. The Space Coast is dream territory for all kinds of angling. If you prefer the saltwater variety, Port Canaveral is your all-in-one resource for chartering an offshore fishing boat, trying your hand at bottom fishing or relaxing on a party barge with friends and family. Other locations along the coast offer dolphin watching, manatee viewing and the exploration of area islands. If freshwater fishing is your thing, the headwaters of the St. Johns River feature more than 6,500 acres of shallows harboring largemouth bass.

• Animal encounters. The impressive Brevard Zoo in Melbourne is home to some 650 animals representing species from Florida, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Zoo visitors can kayak through the Africa exhibit; zipline over gators and crocs in the South America territory; hand-feed the giraffes; pet the rhinos; stroll the boardwalks that are surrounded by lush Florida fauna; paddleboat around some 22 acres of wetlands; and cool off in the Indian River Play Lagoon. For additional eye-opening encounters, more than 140,000 acres of natural habitat are yours to explore in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to at least 1,500 species of plants and animals. The pristine refuge is ideal for hiking, bird-watching, fishing and simply enjoying some of nature’s wonders.

Think about it: Florida’s Space Coast could be the place you’ve been dreaming about for your next wintertime adventure. For more information, check out VisitSpaceCoast.com.