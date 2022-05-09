Five must-have items when choosing an all-inclusive resort

BPT

Warm sand between your toes, a cool drink in your hand, the sun setting over the beautiful ocean … these are the dreams of an ideal spring break. It’s time to take that much-needed tropical vacation where bare feet, hammocks under palm trees and swim-up bars are just what you need to make new memories.

With an all-inclusive getaway, planning is minimal so you can focus on enjoying what matters most – your vacation. The best resorts have something for everyone: mom relaxing at the spa, dad having a cocktail poolside, kids playing all day and adventurous friends seeking beachfront activities and entertainment.

And while today’s all-inclusive resorts deliver elevated experiences and offerings for every age and interest, not all are alike. For example, some all-inclusive resorts offer enhanced food and beverage options such as ceviche and handmade empanadas alfresco served in a seaside lounge, while others may offer mojito and tequila lounges or unforgettable views with customized drinks prepared by expert mixologists. But not all resorts offer this level of service. Before you book your all-inclusive spring break, make sure your resort has the following five items:

1. Look for a variety of cuisine, and then some

A vacation means a break from cooking and meal planning, so when looking to book an all-inclusive resort, make sure they offer multiple onsite restaurants to remove the hassle of deciding where to eat with your group, while giving a chance to try various cuisines. Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort, offers numerous restaurants and dining experiences. For example, you can savor the rich traditions of Mexican cuisine at Maxal, while Auma, the experiential restaurant, prepares meals with theater in full view of fire and flame.

2. Find all the fun in the sun

Second to plentiful food and drink at hand, the best thing about an all-inclusive resort is all the activities included in your stay. Be sure to find a resort that offers everything you want.

Most Mexican and Caribbean resorts have pools and beaches. But if you need adventure, seek resorts that also include water sports equipment for snorkeling and kayaking. The fun should continue when the sun goes down. Look for resorts offering live music, dazzling shows, and dancing.

3. Privacy by the sea

Hilton’s All-Inclusive Resorts offer a range of breathtaking beachfront resorts in coveted locales for families with kids of all ages, and couples. If your spring break vacation is a romantic getaway, you’ll want seclusion and serenity. All-inclusive hotels often cater to couples’ needs by offering privacy options including adult pools, private swim-out suites and jetted tubs, plus romantic restaurants, world-class spas, and casinos. Or choose an all-inclusive resort with a kids’ club, which offers supervised and fun programs for children while giving mom and dad some space to hit the links or enjoy a quiet meal.

4. Education destination via culture

The best all-inclusive resorts integrate local culture into food and beverages, activities, and hotel design. According to a recent travel trends report, travelers are “looking for unique experiences to immerse themselves in, seeking meaningful ways to connect with the different cultures and destinations whilst discovering something new.” Learning about and enjoying new cultures stimulates the mind and satisfies the curious soul, without leaving the resort. Great all-inclusive resorts integrate the local culture with engaging programs, classes and experiences that will enhance your vacation, such as salsa and merengue lessons, tequila tastings and local crafts.

5. Above and beyond hospitality

You want a place that spoils you yet feels like home. The right all-inclusive resort will have more than beachfront accommodations. Seek world-class spas, personalized concierge, friendly team members and high-end offerings. While looking to experience new places and cultures, you also want the trust and reliability that comes from a well-respected company. The best brands offer loyalty programs with earned points to help book that special vacation.

Once you have selected your resort, book, pay and go. All you need to do is have fun. The all-inclusive resort handles the rest.