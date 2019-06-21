Explore the hidden gems in the communities of Myrtle Beach

BPT

No matter what you yearn for when you imagine your dream vacation, you can make it happen in one of the 14 distinct communities in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. You may think you know Myrtle Beach — with 60 miles of beautiful coastline, exciting nightlife and family-friendly attractions — but there’s lots more to explore.

Are you all about the beach?

When you think vacation, do you crave relaxing in the sun? Perhaps you love surfing, or have a family to entertain with sandcastles and swimming. While there’s plenty of beaches to choose from, here are some highlights:

• For families, Surfside Beach is great for beachside activities, from games at nearby public parks to fun in the sun. You can rent a beach house for any size family. This is also the first designated autism-friendly travel destination in America.

• Colorful homes line Garden City Beach, which offers plenty of amazing spots for surfers to find their next wave.

• To explore the area’s rich heritage, the beach community of Atlantic Beach, known as “the Black Pearl,” celebrates residents and business owners who are proud descendants of the Gullah Geechee people.

Would you rather hit the links?

Myrtle Beach offers great golfing choices, like Dunes Golf and Beach Club, but there are plenty of world-class options:

• Pawleys Island is home to several top-notch golf courses, like the famed Caledonia Golf & Fish Club. If your travel companion is less into the links, there’s lots of casual shopping and dining nearby.

• Litchfield Beach has excellent golf courses plus quiet sandy beaches for strolling, or you can keep fit by running, walking or biking the 26-mile-long Waccamaw Neck Bikeway.

Are you a foodie?

Sample delicious southern cuisine throughout Myrtle Beach, including a few standouts:

• Historic railroad town Loris is the birthplace of a traditional dish called “chicken bog.” This less spicy cousin of jambalaya, using chicken, rice and sausage, retains a wetter rice texture, reflected in its name. Visit in October to attend the annual Loris Bog-off Festival.

• Aynor, a little town full of southern hospitality, has fabulous places to sample local cuisine, like a tiny shack housing Gore’s Bar-B-Que & Country Chicken, known for its tasty sauce.

Do you look for beauty, indoors and out?

If you love the beauty of the natural world and the art world, here are must-see communities:

• One of the oldest towns in South Carolina, Conway features tree-lined streets and a picturesque Riverwalk along the Waccamaw River. Conway is home to a quaint historic district and thriving art community.

• Murrells Inlet, also known as the “seafood capital of South Carolina,” offers gorgeous views of the marsh. Enjoy a stunning sunset along the scenic MarshWalk and view the numerous sculptures at the stunning Brookgreen Gardens.

Would you rather be fishing?

While there are many exceptional fishing opportunities in the area, if you want to glimpse dolphins or take a walk on the wild side, check out these fun venues:

• Find an outfitter at Little River and hit the water for anything from deep-sea fishing or inshore fishing to a dolphin cruise or even a casino cruise. Little River is home of the world-famous Blue Crab Festival and Shrimpfest.

• If your family loves animals, the Myrtle Beach Safari in the charming town of Socastee is worth a stop. See and interact with an amazing array of animals in 50 acres of tropical paradise – you may even get to feed an elephant!

Do you crave excitement?

Don’t miss these opportunities to get your adrenaline racing.

• Start your engines at Carolina Forest, home of the Myrtle Beach Speedway and the NASCAR Racing Experience.

• North Myrtle Beach, where the Shag dance was started, offers lively clubs to catch terrific live music and dance the night away.

• At the heart of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach, find everything from top shopping, quality dining and sizzling nightlife to the nearly 187-foot-tall Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Come and explore all these unique Myrtle Beach neighborhoods.