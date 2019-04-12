Celebrate life’s major milestones in Myrtle Beach

BPT

From birthdays and weddings to anniversaries and retirements, life is all about celebrating those special moments with the ones we love. What better way to make the occasion unforgettable than to travel to an amazing destination?

For any important milestone, find the perfect way to celebrate by traveling somewhere special. Whether you’re looking for unique entertainment and fun for a group of friends on your birthday, or a bachelor/bachelorette party, a quick getaway with your spouse to mark an anniversary, a romantic honeymoon destination or a family trip with the kids, everything you want can be found in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Happy birthday to you!

Whether you’re bringing the entire family or rounding up your besties for a weekend to celebrate a birthday, look for activities you know everyone will enjoy.

For the kids, take a ride on the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel, check out the sharks and stingrays at Ripley’s Aquarium or, for adventure and a little learning, wander through the interactive experience known as WonderWorks. After a morning relaxing on the beach with the kids, you can all head out to one of the area’s dozens of mini-golf courses for a friendly game or make a trip to The Track Family Fun Park for a go-kart race.

With your friends, charter a boat for a cruise or fishing excursion during the day, then enjoy dinner at one of the dozens of great seafood restaurants, followed by a show at the GTS Theater or The Carolina Opry. For the more adventurous, visit Go Ape Zip Line and Treetop Adventure for an unforgettable experience among the trees.

Romance your sweetheart

To surprise your special someone, celebrate your honeymoon or anniversary, or even pop the question, spring for a getaway in Myrtle Beach to spend quality time together.

Enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings by strolling through the gorgeous, 9,000-acre Brookgreen Gardens, which include an incredible sculpture garden and zoo.

Then take a sunset cruise or book a couple’s massage at a local spa. Make a reservation for an intimate dinner at one of the area’s fine restaurants, like Aspen Grille or Thoroughbred’s Chophouse and Seafood Grille.

Celebrate with your wedding party

Plan the best bachelor or bachelorette party ever with the members of your wedding party.

You and your girlfriends will find plenty of exciting shopping at The Market Common and Barefoot Landing. For adventurous bridesmaids, rent jet skis at Action Water Sportz for an awesome day on the water. At night, toast the bride-to-be with craft cocktails at The Chemist, then dance the night away to live music at the historic Bowery.

Entertain the groom-to-be by hitting the links. Myrtle Beach is one of the country’s premier golf destinations, with 90 unique, challenging golf courses. Then get your adrenaline going by parasailing with Express Watersports, or take the wheel at the NASCAR Racing Experience at Myrtle Beach Speedway. Cap off the night by sampling local beers at New South Brewery and listening to live music at Tin Roof.

Babymoon

Sure, you’ve heard of honeymoons, but why not take a last chance at a peaceful few days with your partner before your new little one arrives? Look for restful, relaxing environments to enjoy your peace and quiet … while you still can. Stretch out and catch some sun along the area’s 60 miles of beaches, enjoy the natural beauty of the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk or stroll along the historic Conway Riverwalk.

Then you can catch the stunning view from the SkyWheel. This spring, Visit Myrtle Beach is giving away a Babymoon vacation package, which will include three nights of accommodations for two adults, airline tickets and more – complete with the lighting up of the SkyWheel in blue or pink to reveal the gender of your new baby.

No matter what the occasion, the Myrtle Beach area is the vacation destination to create lasting memories. Couples, families and groups can find everything they’re looking for in a getaway that’s sure to please everyone. Check out visitmyrtlebeach.com/milestones for more vacation ideas for your special milestone.