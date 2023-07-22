Image

10:17 AM / Sunday July 23, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
22 Jul 2023

SUN Spotlight: Guest filmmaker Dr. Nia Bailey (Video)

July 22, 2023 Category: Entertainment, SUN Spotlight Posted by:

On this episode of Sun Spotlight host Kharisma McIlwaine speaks with Dr. Nia Bailey, about her work as a radiation specialist, author of children’s book “Love Thy Neighbor: A Powerful Story Following a Young Girl’s Mission to Feed Clothe and Fellowship with the Homeless’ and her mission to spread awareness surrounding breast cancer in young women through her documentary “A Letter to my Sisters, A Breast Cancer Documentary for Young Women”. To find out more about Dr. Nia Bailey’s book and documentary visit www.drniaimanibailey.com.

