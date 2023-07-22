SUN Spotlight: Guest filmmaker Dr. Nia Bailey (Video)

On this episode of Sun Spotlight host Kharisma McIlwaine speaks with Dr. Nia Bailey, about her work as a radiation specialist, author of children’s book “Love Thy Neighbor: A Powerful Story Following a Young Girl’s Mission to Feed Clothe and Fellowship with the Homeless’ and her mission to spread awareness surrounding breast cancer in young women through her documentary “A Letter to my Sisters, A Breast Cancer Documentary for Young Women”. To find out more about Dr. Nia Bailey’s book and documentary visit www.drniaimanibailey.com.