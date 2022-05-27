The National Memorial Day Parade returns LIVE in 2022

For the first time since 2019, the parade returns to Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, in the nation’s largest Memorial Day salute to the men and women who have sacrificed for our country.

Attend the parade live, in person, or watch it on television around the country and around the world, as the story of American sacrifice is shared from Washington, DC and beyond.

Then, stay tuned for our very special Independence Day television companion: “Our Sacred Honor: An American Salute.” Airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and CW stations nationwide, the National Memorial Day Parade and “Our Sacred Honor” commemorate the shared values of service and sacrifice that have brought us together throughout our history. Check your local TV listings for channels in your area.

If you are planning to attend in person, join us in Washington, DC this Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, at 1:00 PM for a very special pre-parade program, including a special performance from Eli Young Band at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 7th St., NW.

Then, stay for the 2022 National Memorial Day Parade kicking off at 2:00 PM sharp.