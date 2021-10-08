SUBURBAN NEWS: YWCA Tri-County Area to hold block party event as part of annual Week Without Violence observation October 23

For over 20 years, YWCA USA and associations across the country have observed a Week Without Violence (WWV) during the 3rd week of October, with a common goal in mind: Together, we can end violence. The week focuses on education, awareness, issue advocacy and other activities that rally communities and inspire social change.

As part of this year’s WWV observation, YWCA Tri-County Area will be hosting a block party style event on October 23 from 11a.m. – 3p.m. at 315 King St. in Pottstown, Pa.

This year’s theme is “Beyond Resilience: From Surviving to Thriving.”

The October 23 program includes:

• Unveiling of inspiring street art installation by artist Drew Montemayor

• Random Acts of Culture dance performances by Tri-County area dance companies and choreographers Laura Cobbs of Visions Dance, Jessica Warchal-King of JCWK Dance, James Williams, and Ashanique Monlyn of Rize Dance Program with the participation of schools, dancers, and youth of all ages.

• Poetry readings

• A student art contest led by YEP in collaboration with local schools, students & Art Fusion

• Family activities, games & face painting

• Partner/vendor tables

• Guest appearances by local celebrities like the Concrete Cowgirl Erin Brown – ED of the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy – an organization with the aim of diversifying equestrian sports, reducing youth violence, preserving the legacy of the Fletcher Street Stables and instrumental in the making of the Idris Alba movie Concrete Cowboy.

Those interested in becoming more involved in this year’s Week Without Violence activities can:

• Connect with legislators, businesses and individuals interested in sponsoring YWCA’s WWV

• Follow YWCA on social media & promote their campaigns at: www.ywcatricountyarea.org

• Invite youth of all ages to participate in the Random Act of Culture dance performance

• Invite youth in grades 5th – 12th from the Tri-County area to participate in a WWV-themed art contest led by YEP

• Invite friends to donate to the Amazing Raise during the month of October

• Consider peer to peer and team fundraisers

For more information, contact: [email protected] For free tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/week-without-violence-block-event-tickets.