SUBURBAN NEWS: Montgomery County scheduling booster shots for all COVID-19 vaccines

NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County Office of Public Health is now scheduling booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccines following FDA and CDC approval for people who meet the eligibility criteria.

Pfizer & Moderna

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot 6 months after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as their primary COVID-19 series must wait at least six calendar months (not 180 days) to receive a booster dose. The booster dose can be either the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine. Anyone who received the Pfizer or Moderna series must meet the high risk criteria outlined above to receive a booster shot. Individuals will sign a self-attestation form during their appointment to confirm they meet these criteria.

Johnson & Johnson

People 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson single shot COVID-19 vaccine must wait at least two calendar months (not 8 weeks) to receive a booster dose. The booster dose can be either the Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J vaccine.

Registration information

Booster appointments can be made online at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19vaccine or by calling (833) 875-3967 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. Appointments began Monday, October 25. Due to recent guidance, anyone requesting a booster will be able to choose which vaccine they want when they arrive onsite for their appointment. All three COVID-19 vaccines are offered at all Montgomery County vaccination clinics. There is no cost to receive the vaccine.

The County operates four COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the following locations:

Bethel Community Church of Pottstown 575 North Keim Street, Pottstown, PA 19464

Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Human Services Center (First Floor, Community Room)

1430 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

King of Prussia Mall at the Court (Third Floor, former Thomasville Furniture)

640 W. Dekalb Pike, Suite 3010, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Willow Grove Parkside Shopping Center (former Petco)

2522 West Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

Mondays 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Fridays 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Can’t find a time or location that works for you? Visit: www.vaccines.gov for a comprehensive collection of clinics in our area from all providers. For general COVID-19 questions or to register for the vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at: (833) 875-3967. The hotline is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 am. to 4:30 pm. General questions can also be emailed to: [email protected].

Lost vaccination card

Residents attending a County-run clinic for a booster must bring their CDC vaccination card or a picture of their card on their phone. If they have lost their vaccination card, they should call one of Montgomery County’s three health centers for assistance:

Norristown Public Health Center

(610) 278-5145

Tuesday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Pottstown Public Health Center

(610) 970-5040

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Willow Grove Public Health Center

(215) 784-5415

Tuesday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Flu shots

Flu shots are available at all Montgomery County vaccination clinics. People can get their Flu shot at the same time as their COVID-19 booster but a separate appointment must be made for both shots. To make an appointment for a flu shot, visit: www.montcopa.org/Flu.