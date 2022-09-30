Image

1:07 AM / Saturday October 1, 2022

30 Sep 2022

SUBURBAN NEWS: Delaware County Establishes a County Commission for Immigrant Affairs

During the September 21 public meeting, Delaware County Council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution to establish the Delaware County Commission for Immigrant Affairs.

County Council recognizes the critical need to proactively address the needs of immigrant communities in Delaware County, through the intentional engagement of County residents and community partners.

“We are thankful for Council’s leadership and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is evident by the unanimous passage of this resolution,” said Delaware County’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Lauren Footman. 

“The Immigrant Affairs Commission will be a vital piece of our equity journey, as we continue to ensure our practices, programs, and initiative are reflective of our County’s diversity. 

This Commission will help us celebrate and amplify the diversity of and within our Immigrant Community.”

The Delaware County Commission for Immigrant Affairs will provide review and recommendations to Council and pertinent County Departments which address the needs of immigrant communities in Delaware County.

The Commission will:

 Strengthen the voices of local immigrant communities

 Advise County Council and pertinent County departments on policies and programs to improve the lives of immigrants within Delaware County

 Share resources and raise awareness about the history, geography, and culture of the various immigrant communities represented within Delaware County

The members of the Commission will be comprised of the County’s diversity, equity, and inclusion officer and ten residents of Delaware County appointed by County Council. 

The Commission members will elect a chair to set agendas, preside over meetings and perform other leadership functions, as well as a vice-chair and a secretary, and will hold public meetings at least quarterly at a publicly advertised time and place to be determined by the Commission.

Residents interested in applying to serve on the Commission can learn more and apply here: https://www.delcopa.gov/clerk/boardscommissions/pdf/ImmigrantAffairs.pdf.

