SUBURBAN NEWS: Bucks County businesses, nonprofits invited to apply for grants up to $45K

Bucks County is now accepting applications for its latest round of grants to local businesses.

The application window for the Bucks Business Recovery Grant program opened Friday morning to both for-profit and, for the first time, non-profit businesses operating in the county. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 19.

Funded with federal dollars received through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, the program will disperse grants ranging from $1,000 to $45,000 to help businesses blunt the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bucks County Commissioners earmarked $5 million in ARP funds to create the new recovery grant program, which picks up where the Bucks Back to Work program left off earlier this year.

“Our Bucks Back to Work program helped over 1,500 small businesses last year, but we know there are others who are still struggling every day,” said County Commissioner Bob Harvie.

“Small business owners are our neighbors, friends and family members who keep our economy strong, which is why we want to keep offering assistance to them as long as we can.”

Businesses that received grants through the Back to Work program are eligible to apply for a grant through the new program. Grants can be used to cover payroll expenses, pay rent and to fund other operational expenses. Businesses and nonprofits interested in the grant program must complete an online application hosted by the Redevelopment Authority of Bucks County.

To help applicants navigate the process, the county starting Nov. 1 will host a series of Monday webinars for businesses.

Additional information about the Bucks Business Recovery Grant program, including eligibility requirements, can be found on the county’s COVID-19 Economic Resources Portal.

Questions about the program can be directed to: [email protected].