SUBURBAN NEWS: Bucks commits $1.2 million to housing aid for flood-displaced residents

July 23, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
23 Jul 2021

Bucks commits $1.2 million to housing aid for flood-displaced residents

The Bucks County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved $1.2 million in funding from federal COVID dollars to assist displaced victims of last week’s flooding in Lower Bucks.

At their morning meeting, the three commissioners unanimously passed a pair of resolutions to provide housing stability and financial assistance to victims through the Bucks Emergency Rental Assistance (BERA) program.

Funds will be administered through the Bucks County Opportunity Council and YWCA. Vouchers distributed by the American Red Cross had been used previously to help house people forced from their homes by flooding.

“The Red Cross vouchers will run out very soon, if they haven’t already,” said county Chief Operating Officer Margie McKevitt. “These two agencies will assist folks in hoteling, either short term or long term, and also with relocation assistance and rental assistance.”

The county estimates some 400 people were displaced by the July 12 flooding in Bristol Township, Bristol Borough and Bensalem. Anyone who is displaced or homeless can apply for assistance by visiting buckshousinglink.org, or calling 1-800-810-4434.

BERA is funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

The commissioners approved the measures just hours before doors opened on the second and final day of the Bucks County Emergency Management Agency’s multi-agency resource center for flood victims.

On Tuesday, the resource center at Keystone Elementary School in Croydon saw some 600 people affected by the flooding seek answers and assistance from the more than two dozen government and nonprofit agencies in attendance.

Residents also made about 400 reports of damage during the event’s first day. Some 1,100 instances of damage to homes and residences have been reported from the flooding so far.

Officials continue to urge residents and business owners to report storm damage to municipal officials using the phone numbers below:

• Bensalem Township – 215-633-3741

• Bristol Borough – 215-788-3828, ext. 12

• Bristol Township – 267-812-2938

Anyone who repairs damage is encouraged to record their efforts with photographs, documents and receipts. 

Municipal officials should report damage to Bucks County Emergency Management by emailing [email protected] or calling (215) 340-8700.

