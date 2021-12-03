Image

11:08 AM / Friday December 3, 2021

3 Dec 2021

SUBBURBAN NEWS: College president and Chester County sheriff join police cadets for final run

December 3, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Municipal Police Academy (MPA) Director Bill Davis, Chester County Sheriff Fredda L. Maddox, MPA cadet/Act 120 scholar Brian Woodard, and Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black. (Photo/Jim McWilliams Photography)

Delaware County Community College President Dr. L. Joy Gates Black and Chester County Sheriff Fredda L. Maddox recently cheered on cadets from the College’s Municipal Police Academy during their final training run today at the College’s Marple Campus.

In addition, Dr. Gates Black and other College administrators joined the cadets during the final quarter mile of their run to show their support during this bi-annual event.

Image

Sheriff Maddox and officials from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office attended the event to show support, especially for cadet Brian Woodard, one of two cadets to receive an Act 120 scholarship created by Sheriff Maddox and the Committee for PA Act 120 Certification Scholarsahip, a committee which Sheriff Maddox was instrumental in creating. The goal of the Act 120 scholarship is to diversify law enforcement in Chester County.

Woodard and Bakari Green Jr. are the first two Act 120 scholarship recipients. Act 120 is a certification that must be obtained in order to be employed as a police officer in the state of Pennsylvania. It is obtained by completing an Act 120 program from an accredited educational facility and passing a state examination. A total of 38 cadets will graduate from Delaware County Community College’s Municipal Police Academy on December 10, including seven female cadets.

The next class starts in January 2022. Applications are currently being accepted. Interested individuals should visit: www.dccc.edu/mpa for more information. The College’s Municipal Police Academy trains more than 95% of the police officers in Delaware County and more than 75% of the police officers in Chester County.

