10:00 AM / Friday July 23, 2021

23 Jul 2021

SUBURBAN NEWS: Scanlon announces $7.9 million in funding for Delaware County Intermediate Unit Head Start program

July 23, 2021

ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon  ( Photo/ U. S. House)

CHESTER, Pa. –  Last Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th Dist.) announced $7,984,616 in grant funding for the Head Start program at the Delaware County Intermediate Unit (DCIU). The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Access to high-quality early childhood education is critical to young learners and their families,” Scanlon said. “By investing in programs like Head Start, which eliminates the cost burden of preschool for low-income families and helps prepare children for success in kindergarten, we are investing in our country’s future. It is imperative that we treat access to early childhood education as a national priority — including through support for Head Start.”

Since coming to Congress, Scanlon has been a fierce advocate for DCIU’s Head Start program. She previously helped secure a $7.6 million grant for the program in 2020.

“DCIU is very pleased to once again be the recipient of this grant funding to continue the Head Start program in Delaware County, an honor which we’ve proudly maintained for over 20 years,” said Dr. Maria Edelberg, DCIU’s executive director. “We are especially grateful for Congresswoman Scanlon’s ongoing advocacy of the DCIU Head Start program. She shares in our commitment to providing high-quality social and educational support to children and families throughout our county, and we truly appreciate her passionate support.”

Head Start goes beyond providing subsidized preschool. Participants receive health screenings and nutritious meals; families are connected with medical, dental, and mental health services; support is offered to help achieve housing stability, continued education, and financial security, and parent-child relationships are strengthened by engaging families in the learning and development of their child.

Delaware County has been a part of the national Head Start effort since its beginning, and the Delaware County Intermediate Unit first became the grantee in 1999. DCIU’s Head Start program now serves over 1,000 children and families at five locations throughout the county.

