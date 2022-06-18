National Constitution Center offers Juneteenth events — in person and online, June 19

Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed and nearly five months after the 13th Amendment was proposed (it would not be ratified until December 6, 1865), enslaved people in Texas learned that they were free.

The center is FREE on Juneteenth to celebrate this national holiday and rejoice in the celebration of those who fought to secure freedom for all. Visitors can commemorate this historic event with special tours of the center’s exhibit, “Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality.”

The exhibit is the first permanent exhibit in America devoted to exploring how constitutional clashes over slavery set the stage for the Civil War and how the nation transformed the Constitution after the war to fully embrace the Declaration of Independence’s promise of liberty and equality.

Additional programs highlight freedom fighters from the Reconstruction era like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, and more.

PROGRAMS AT THE MUSEUM

Four Harriets Show

10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby Stage

Visitors can explore the lives of four American women — Harriet Robinson Scott, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Beecher Stowe — who confronted slavery through literature, lawsuits, and direct action in their efforts to free themselves and others from bondage.

Road to Freedom Show

11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby Stage

This interactive program explores the story of slavery in the United States through a constitutional lens, taking visitors on a journey from the time of the Constitutional Convention to the start of the Civil War. It will spotlight historic figures—like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ona Judge, Angelina Grimke, Harriet Tubman, William Still, and Abraham Lincoln—and key events—such as the Missouri Compromise, the Compromise of 1850, the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the Dred Scott case, and the secession of the South.

History of Juneteenth Program

11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., F.M. Kirby Auditorium and Livestreamed

Join the Center’s education team as we walk through the events of June 19, 1865, to commemorate Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the United States. Together we’ll examine the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment, and how the battles for freedom and equality shaped the nation.

Make Your Own Black History Book

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Grand Hall Lobby

Visitors can create their own Freedom Fighter Celebrity Portrait Collection Books using printed portraits of famous figures from history. Who is your favorite figure? Draw their picture for your very own take-home collection.

Story Corner

11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Freedom ClassroomYoung learners can hear the stories of history-making African Americans and the fight for equality during our children’s story corner.

LIVE ONLINE PROGRAMS

History of Juneteenth Program

Sunday, June 19, 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET

Join the Center’s education team as we walk through the events of June 19, 1865, to commemorate Juneteenth and the end of slavery in the United States. Together we’ll examine the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment, and how the battles for freedom and equality shaped the nation.

The Four Harriets Show

Monday, June 20, 10 a.m. ET

Participants can explore the lives of four American women—Harriet Robinson Scott, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Beecher Stowe—who confronted slavery through literature, lawsuits, and direct action in their efforts to free themselves and others from bondage.

Virtual Civil War and Reconstruction Exhibit Tour

Monday, June 20, 12 p.m. ET

Commemorate Juneteenth with a FREE virtual tour of our exhibit Civil War and Reconstruction: The Battle for Freedom and Equality. Participants will explore the exhibit with a live museum educator and discover how constitutional clashes over slavery set the stage for the Civil War, and how the nation transformed the Constitution during the Reconstruction period by taking a particularly close look at the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments.

The Road to Freedom Show

Monday, June 20, 2 p.m. ET

This program explores the story of slavery in the United States through a constitutional lens, taking visitors on a journey from the time of the Constitutional Convention to the start of the Civil War. It will spotlight historic figures—like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ona Judge, Angelina Grimke, Harriet Tubman, William Still, and Abraham Lincoln—and key events—such as the Missouri Compromise, the Compromise of 1850, the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the Dred Scott case, and the secession of the South.

Virtual tours are also available to book anytime! Participants can join from the classroom or from home through a secure Zoom link, accessible from a home computer, laptop, or phone. The Center will provide all of the necessary resources. Go to: https://constitutioncenter.org/visit/group-visits/virtual-museum-experience to learn more or to book your experience.