Holidays Gift Guide: Top tech gifts to keep you connected this holiday season and beyond

ABOVE PHOTO: Samsung Galaxy S23. (Editorial credit: Framesira / Shutterstock.com)

Holidays are all about gathering together with family and friends. But when you can’t be physically together, it’s even more important to stay connected, no matter where you are. Fortunately, today’s technology makes it easier than ever to stay connected to your loved ones.

T-Mobile understands the importance of keeping you connected wherever life may take you. To ensure you and your family stay connected this holiday season and beyond, the Un-carrier is offering the season’s best deals on top tech to ensure you can reach whoever you want, whenever you want, on the nation’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. And customers on Go5G Next and Go5G Plus can take advantage of great benefits year-round, including Netflix on Us, Apple TV+ on Us, SiriusXM Streaming Platinum on Us, MLB.TV, MLS Season Pass, T-Mobile Tuesdays and more just for being a T-Mobile customer.

When planning your holiday shopping, consider this list of gifts that use technology at its best – making it easier to spend time together, wherever your travels take you this season.

Please all the tech lovers in your family

If you’re looking for gifts to suit just about any taste, you can snag the ultimate tech bundle at T-Mobile this holiday season! Get a free smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds bundle across leading brands from Samsung to Google and more when you stack qualifying holiday promotions, all via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax. Whether you’re shopping for your family or yourself, you’ll be able to check off a few items on your list with this ultimate bundle.

Treat a family member, loved one or bestie with a new 5G phone

Looking for an extra special gift to help you stay close to an extra special someone? A new phone is just the right gift to keep you feeling close. Get $1,000 off the season’s hottest Android devices from Samsung, Google and Motorola when trading in an eligible device or adding a line on Go5G Next or Go5G Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax. That’s $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8, motorola razr+ and more! Or you can get the new REVVL 6x PRO 5G or REVVL 6x 5G on T-Mobile when you add a line on most plans – or the REVVL 6x 5G on T-Mobile (or 6x PRO for $50) with any trade-in on most plans.

Stay connected to your kids almost anywhere, anytime

To ensure your kids stay safe at school, soccer practice and beyond, consider gifting them a smartwatch this holiday season. You can score a free SyncUP KIDS Watch via 24 monthly credits, plus tax, when you activate a new watch line at T-Mobile to ensure your kids stay connected and safe. Plus, T-Mobile is currently offering a free 3-pack of watch bands when picking up a SyncUP KIDS Watch in a T-Mobile store, while supplies last. And as an added bonus, video-calling is now available on the SyncUP KIDS Watch. Now you can video call your kids practically anywhere they are, whenever you want!

Bluetooth speakers for an epic family dance party

Does your idea of the perfect family gathering involve a lot less small talk, and a lot more grooving to your favorite tunes? You’ll be ready to rock the house together when you get the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 8 for your fam for just $179.99 — a T-Mobile exclusive. The Un-carrier is also offering up to $150 off select JBL products so you can choose the device best suited for you and your family.

Best tech stocking stuffers

Want the season’s best accessories to keep the whole family charged up and protected? T-Mobile is offering deals on a variety of tech accessories, including back-up chargers, wireless charging devices, cell phone grips, screen protectors, cases and more for excellent — and much appreciated — stocking stuffers for the whole family.

Keep it all in the family

Need a great phone plan to help everyone in your family keep in touch? T-Mobile has brought back one of its most popular deals this holiday! Get four voice lines for only $100 per month on Essentials. T-Mobile customers can save $480/year compared to AT&T and $240/year compared to Verizon on similar plans with four lines!

Get your holiday shopping done early and enjoy gifting the latest and greatest devices while stacking up on savings. Plus, you’ve been good this year – why not snag a gift or two for yourself while you’re at it? Visit T-MobileDeals.com to check out all the latest deals.