Four areas to consider when doing a home upgrade

BPT

With more Americans working remotely, the pandemic has sparked an unprecedented wave of home improvement projects, with three out of four homeowners reporting having completed a major upgrade since the start of 2020. People are spending more time in their homes and are thinking differently about how every available space can help them live, work and play at home. Looking for a project? Here are some spaces worth considering:

1) The garage: More than just a place to park your car, the garage is home to your tools, sports equipment and toys. And, for most (47.5 million Americans), a bustling passageway to the home. Smarten up your garage with the Chamberlain Secure View Smart Garage Door Opener with Camera and ensure your family and prized possessions are safe and secure. The Secure View works with the myQ app so you never have to worry if the garage door was left open. You can check the status of your garage door, plus open and close the garage door from your smartphone – no matter where you are. The built-in camera enables live video streaming and two-way communication so you can see when the kids get home from school or tell your neighbor where to find the ladder, even when you’re not home. You can also install a LiftMaster Smart Lock on your garage entryway door. It works with the myQ app as well so you can control multiple home entrances all from your phone within the same app. Another added bonus, specifically for Amazon Prime members, is taking advantage of myQ and Key by Amazon for convenient In-Garage Delivery to ensure your packages are secure until you’re free to get them. Make your garage work for you.

2) Outdoor space: Spending time outside comes with an abundance of mental and physical health benefits and has been linked to reducing stress and boosting overall immune system health. By adding a functional, beautiful outdoor living space to your yard, you can take advantage of nature and all its perks whenever you want. Refreshed landscaping, a patio upgrade, a firepit area, and even an outdoor kitchen can help transform your yard into your own personal oasis and improve your quality of life at home. If you’re one of the 70 million households with a pet, you might want to take them into consideration when thinking about your outdoor space. Pet-friendly plants, sturdy grass and dog toys can help your pet feel at home. Add a water station or fun water feature so your pet can hydrate and cool off after playing.

3) The doggie door: Don’t overlook other home upgrades that benefit man’s best friend. As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, many dogs will experience a dramatic change in their routines. For the overwhelming number of dog parents who feel guilty leaving their best buddies at home (80%), the myQ Pet Portal is a must-have smart home pupgrade. It is the only no-compromise solution for homeowners who want to enhance the exterior appearance of their home while providing the four-legged member of the family with the freedom to potty and play on demand. Designed with security and pet safety in mind, this aesthetically pleasing smart doggie door allows pet parents to safely let their pup out to potty and play when they’re away. The best part about the myQ Pet Portal is that you have access to your furry friend anytime through your smartphone via the myQ Pet Portal app.

4) The laundry room: The average American family does 8-10 loads of laundry a week. Like it or not, you probably spend a lot of time in your laundry area. Updating this space can be easy and budget friendly. Consider installing items that will help you work more efficiently and make use of the existing space such as a utility sink, drying racks and storage. Homeowners with a front-loading washer and dryer can make use of the space on top by adding a butcher block to create a folding station. If you have a basement, garage or detached laundry area, consider adding white paint to the walls and ceiling to brighten up the space.