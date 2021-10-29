Image

9:46 AM / Friday October 29, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
29 Oct 2021

Five tips for a pet-friendly outdoor space

October 29, 2021

BPT

Since the start of the pandemic, approximately 12.6 million U.S. households have adopted new pets, according to a COVID-19 Pulse Study by the American Pet Products Association. Simultaneously, the popularity of outdoor living spaces has also spiked. To ensure your backyard is a welcoming retreat for your furry family members, follow these pet-friendly outdoor living tips:

Make it a paws-itive experience. If you have a wood deck, consider upgrading to composite decking to get the look and feel of wood without all the upkeep. Made from 95% recycled content (including reclaimed wood scrap and polyethylene plastic film), Trex composite decking delivers a hard-to-scratch, splinter-free surface that doesn’t require any sanding or seasonal staining and sealing with harmful chemicals. All it takes is a little soap and water to clean. Consider a dog bath at the same time for a quick and easy two-for-one wash.

Stop the escapes. If your dog is a runner, installing fencing can help keep your pet from carrying out an escape plan. To eliminate the need for costly training, consider a traditional fence. With physical fencing, you’ll keep your pet from leaving the yard while also keeping other potentially harmful animals out — something electric fencing cannot offer. Plus, you can find durable and eye-catching fencing in a variety of colors and design options, from traditional to contemporary, to match your home’s style.

Prevent panting pups. Most pets are more sensitive to heat than humans, so consider adding shade (and style) with a pergola. They’re the perfect way to create the look and feel of an outdoor room while adding a distinct architectural element. Pergolas are available in a wide array of styles and colors to complement any aesthetic, and are even available in easy-to-assemble kits for a fun and feasible DIY project.

Image

Take care of business. To combat the impact of those inevitable potty breaks on your yard, consider planting tougher varieties of grasses, such as Kentucky Bluegrass, Ryegrass or Zoysia. Use wood chips in garden areas to prevent your pooch from digging to cover up their dirty deeds.

Keep décor out of harm’s way. Avoid potted plants that can be tipped over or pulled out by a pet and, instead, consider a vertical garden wall or hanging planters. Put up some bird feeders to keep you and your pet entertained — just make sure they remain out of reach of curious cats and canines. Add stylish outdoor furniture made from durable materials like composite or aluminum that can withstand the weather, as well as claws and paws.

For more outdoor design tips, visit: www.trex.com.

