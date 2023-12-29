The Delaware County Office of Sustainability has completed the process of becoming the newest affiliate of “Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful: Keep Delco Beautiful!”

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) has a mission of empowering Pennsylvanians to keep our communities clean and beautiful and now through Keep Delco Beautiful, Delco residents can also support this mission through action.

To formalize the affiliation, the Delaware County Office of Sustainability first formed an advisory committee made up of local non-profits and community leaders passionate about beautifying Delaware County.

Next, the newly formed Keep Delco Beautiful team conducted KPB’s Community Assessment, which gathered data about the community in six categories, including:

Residents’ attitude about litter and community image

Existing litter prevention programs

Leaders of community and beautification efforts

Existing waste and recycling policies

Past and current community revitalization efforts, and

Active volunteer groups

The results of the Community Assessment will now be used to guide the development of a local plan for changing attitudes and behaviors regarding litter, recycling, beautification, and related issues.

“The Delaware County Office of Sustainability is thrilled to join the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful affiliate network,” said Delaware County Sustainability and Resilience manager, and Keep Delco Beautiful affiliate coordinator, Rebecca Yurkovich. “Forming Keep Delco Beautiful not only provides us access to new tools for achieving the County’s Zero Waste goals, as established in “Sustain Delco: A Sustainability Plan for Delaware County,” but it also formalizes our commitment to working with our community in pursuit of KPB’s vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.”

The group’s overall strategic plan for the next three years includes bringing together community groups and partners to address litter abatement, waste reduction, and beautification, while also providing education and spreading awareness about environmental stewardship.

“Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is grateful to the Delaware County Office of Sustainability and the many individuals who believe in our mission and were instrumental in supporting the adoption of a local KPB affiliate,” said Shannon Reiter, president, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “We hope to complement the existing programs and resources to make it even easier for residents of Delaware County to keep their communities clean and beautiful.”

For additional information about Keep Delco Beautiful, please contact Rebecca Yurkovich at: [email protected].

For more information about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and it’s local affiliates, visit keeppabeautiful.org and choose “Affiliate Network.”