Image

10:55 AM / Monday February 5, 2024

3 Feb 2024

News media group honors Rep. Robert Freeman with Advocate of the Year award

February 3, 2024

ABOVE PHOTO: State Rep. Robert L. Freeman (second from left) is PNA 2023 Advocate of the Year. Honoring the legislator and representing PNA at Freeman’s Easton office Monday, Jan. 29, are, (from far left) President William M. Cotter and Director of Legislative Affairs Barbara Hough Huesken, along with former PNA Vice President of Government Affairs Holly Lubart. (Photo/PNA)

EASTON, Pa. – The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association has announced that state Rep. Robert L. Freeman is the recipient of the 2023 Advocate of the Year award, which recognizes his “dedicated leadership and outstanding advocacy for the Pennsylvania news media industry.”

“We are delighted to recognize Rep. Freeman for his continuing and distinguished service in the House of Representatives on behalf of all Pennsylvanians,’’ PNA President William M. Cotter said. “PNA has worked with the representative on matters critical to news media organizations, among them public notice and issues related to the government access, transparency and accountability so essential to a healthy democracy.”

“Rep. Freeman’s deep appreciation for the news media industry and his willingness to collaboratively solve critical issues has led to many successful pieces of legislation,” Cotter said.

The Northampton County Democrat who represents the 136th District has served in the Pennsylvania House since 1999, his second tour of legislative service. Freeman previously served as a state representative from 1983 to 1994. He is chairman of the House Local Government Committee, and previously served on the Labor Relations, Environmental Resources and Energy, and State Government committees. He currently serves as first vice chair of the bicameral, bipartisan Local Government Commission of the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Previous Advocate of the Year recipients are Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., state Rep. Kerry A. Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and state Sen. Patrick J. Stefano (R-Bedford/Fayette/Somerset/Westmoreland).

PNA is the statewide trade association for print and digital news organizations.

