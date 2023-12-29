Montgomery County now accepting Montco 2040 Implementation Grant applications for 2024 cycle

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —The Montgomery County Planning Commission (MCPC) seeks applications for the 2024 cycle of the Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program.

This program provides funds to municipalities to make targeted physical improvements that achieve progress toward the goals of the county’s comprehensive plan, “Montco 2040: A Shared Vision.”

The grant program focuses on supporting local projects that specifically further the goals of the comprehensive plan and the plan’s themes of Connected Communities, Sustainable Places, and Vibrant Economy. In the past several years, funded projects have included historic building renovations, community gardens, streambank restorations, park improvements, and pedestrian safety upgrades. Applications are due March 1, 2024.

“The Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program helps municipalities implement exciting projects at the local level,” said Jamila Winder, vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for any and all of our 62 municipalities to identify and submit great ideas that would implement impactful change in our community.”

For the 2024 cycle, Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program will offer a total of $2.5 million in competitive grants for municipalities and their partners to work toward achieving the goals of the comprehensive plan that affects their local communities. The maximum grant amount is $250,000, up from $200,000 in 2023.

Multi-municipal projects, in which all municipalities have a financial stake in the project, can apply for up to $350,000.

The grant program, established in 2016, has awarded over $15 million to 113 projects in 53 municipalities in Montgomery County. In 2023, the County received 25 applications, totaling just under $4 million in requests, from 22 municipalities. The winning grants are listed on the Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program website.

While the program is open to a wide array of projects fitting within the comprehensive plan, specific focus categories that highlight recent county planning initiatives are connected with each cycle.

Projects that fall under a focus category receive greater consideration during the application review. The 2024 focus categories are:

Walk Montco and Bike Montco – Trails, Paths, Sidewalk Connections, and Bike Facilities

Support of Downtowns and Community Destinations

Adaptation and Resiliency

Other project types that meet the goals of the county comprehensive plan may also be eligible. Applications are due March 1, 2024.

More information and complete guidelines for the 2024 cycle, along with application forms, instructions, and a brochure that provides a complete list and suggestions for eligible projects, are available at: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/Montco2040GrantProgram.

Contact Anne Leavitt-Gruberger, county planning manager in the Montgomery County Planning Commission, at: [email protected] or (610) 278-3727 with questions.