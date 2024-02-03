Montgomery County celebrates African Americans in arts and culture for its annual Black History program

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —This February, all Montgomery County residents are invited to celebrate “African Americans and the Arts” as the 2024 theme of Montgomery County’s annual Black History program. Four events throughout the month focus on the topics of movies, music, hair art, and fashion, culminating in a special in-person celebration at the end of the month.

Three virtual panel discussions will take place on the first three Wednesdays in February from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program will resume in-person for the final event on Wednesday, February 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Human Services Center in the Community Room. The in-person celebration includes live performances followed by lunch.

To register for each virtual event on Zoom, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/blackhistorymonth.

Registration is not required for the in-person celebration.

VIRTUAL PANEL EVENTS

February 7 – Topic: Blacks/African Americans in the Arts – Visual, Movies & Film

February 14 – Topic: The Influence of Black Music & Dance

February 21 – Topic: African Americans Hair Art & Fashion

IN-PERSON CELEBRATION

February 28 – In-person celebration with live performances

“It’s meaningful that this year’s Black History Program is a celebration of the influence of African Americans in American arts and culture. Music, movies, and art are important to all of us, and they create unifying experiences,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Every year, we bring people from all backgrounds together to learn about and reflect on the African American experience. It’s incredibly important to recognize the rich and remarkable influences these experiences have on our county and our country.”

The annual Black History Program events are hosted by Montgomery County’s Black History Month Committee. This year’s program focuses on the national theme, “African Americans and the Arts,” as established by the Association for the Study of African American Life & History (ASALH). During each week of virtual discussions, panelists will be asked questions as it relates to the event theme and weekly topics. There will be a chance for registered participants to ask questions at the event’s end.

Affectionately known as the Father of Black History, Historian Carter G. Woodson initiated Black History Week (orginally known as Negro History Week) on February 12, 1926, which for many years was celebrated in February to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. In the mid-1970s, Black History Week expanded to Black History Month.

The month-long celebrations are open to all in the community. The virtual events will be livestreamed on the Health and Human Services Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/HHSMontcoPA/.

For more information about the program, contact Lora Gonzalez, at: (610) 278-3677 or email [email protected].