Image

10:55 AM / Monday February 5, 2024

3 Feb 2024

Montgomery County celebrates African Americans in arts and culture for its annual Black History program

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 3, 2024 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. —This February, all Montgomery County residents are invited to celebrate “African Americans and the Arts” as the 2024 theme of Montgomery County’s annual Black History program. Four events throughout the month focus on the topics of movies, music, hair art, and fashion, culminating in a special in-person celebration at the end of the month.

Three virtual panel discussions will take place on the first three Wednesdays in February from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The program will resume in-person for the final event on Wednesday, February 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Human Services Center in the Community Room. The in-person celebration includes live performances followed by lunch.

To register for each virtual event on Zoom, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/blackhistorymonth.

Registration is not required for the in-person celebration.

VIRTUAL PANEL EVENTS
February 7 – Topic: Blacks/African Americans in the Arts – Visual, Movies & Film
February 14 – Topic: The Influence of Black Music & Dance
February 21 – Topic: African Americans Hair Art & Fashion

IN-PERSON CELEBRATION
February 28 – In-person celebration with live performances

“It’s meaningful that this year’s Black History Program is a celebration of the influence of African Americans in American arts and culture. Music, movies, and art are important to all of us, and they create unifying experiences,” said Jamila H. Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. “Every year, we bring people from all backgrounds together to learn about and reflect on the African American experience. It’s incredibly important to recognize the rich and remarkable influences these experiences have on our county and our country.”

The annual Black History Program events are hosted by Montgomery County’s Black History Month Committee. This year’s program focuses on the national theme, “African Americans and the Arts,” as established by the Association for the Study of African American Life & History (ASALH). During each week of virtual discussions, panelists will be asked questions as it relates to the event theme and weekly topics. There will be a chance for registered participants to ask questions at the event’s end.

Affectionately known as the Father of Black History, Historian Carter G. Woodson initiated Black History Week (orginally known as Negro History Week) on February 12, 1926, which for many years was celebrated in February to coincide with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln. In the mid-1970s, Black History Week expanded to Black History Month.

The month-long celebrations are open to all in the community. The virtual events will be livestreamed on the Health and Human Services Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/HHSMontcoPA/.

For more information about the program, contact Lora Gonzalez, at: (610) 278-3677 or email [email protected].

Related Posts

Montgomery County to host virtual panel discussions on Black health and wellness  Black History Month events in Montgomery County  Delaware County celebrates Black History Month
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Philly NAACP

Philadelphia NAACP news as of Feb. 2

February 3, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia NAACP Branch News NAACP Philadelphia Branch Updates AACP Philadelphia Branch...

Color Of Money

Urban League of Philadelphia makes key staff leadership hires

February 3, 2024

Tweet Email The Urban League of Philadelphia has announced the addition of key staff leadership hires in...

Health

Understanding type 1 diabetes: Should you get screened?

February 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPTSponsored by Sanofi More than 1.4 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, thought to be...

Sports

Poor coaching led to the Eagles’ dramatic fall from grace in 2023

January 21, 2024

Tweet Email The inability to make adjustments paired with a defense that couldn’t stop anyone led to...

Fur Babies Rule!

Bow to Wow! America’s top 10 shelter dog makeovers

February 3, 2024

Tweet Email BPTZen was rescued from a horrendous hoarding case. She arrived at the shelter with mange...

Seniors

Understanding and reducing stroke risks

January 6, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES As the second leading cause of death worldwide, according to World Health Organization,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff