Montgomery County 2023 General Election certification rescheduled for December 4

NORRISTOWN, Pa.—The Montgomery County Board of Elections will meet to certify the 2023 General Election on Monday, December 4 at 12:15 p.m.

The certification, which had originally been scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, was postponed due to a ruling of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The ruling declared that not counting ballots with a missing or incorrect date violates federal law.

The canvass and tabulation of undated and improperly dated mail-in ballots was completed on Monday, November 27. 

In accordance with the election code, the results must be posted for a five-day waiting period before they may be certified. 

The certification will take place at One Montgomery Plaza, 425 Swede Street, 8th Floor Commissioner’s Boardroom, Norristown, PA. 

The meeting will also be available on Zoom. More information is available at: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/Calendar.

The unofficial results of the 2023 General Election are available on the County’s election results dashboard at: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/2033/Election-Results-Website.

For more information about Montgomery County Voters Services, visit: www.montgomerycountypa.gov/voters.

