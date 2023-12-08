Historic team launches “Moving Montco Forward”

In the wake of their historic victory and building upon the impressive legacy of Democratic majorities over the past 12 years, Neil Makhija and Jamila Winder eagerly anticipate collaborating with and fostering continuing excellence in the dedicated staff of the county. The wealth of experience within the team is a solid foundation for the promising future of Montgomery County.

“This week, we announced our new model of shared leadership in Montgomery County, and today we introduce the first members of the outstanding team that will create the roadmap to Montco’s future,” Winder and Makhija said in a joint statement. “With the launch of Moving Montco Forward, we are bringing together local, regional, and national experts to establish a new administration that leads in the Commonwealth by developing fresh ideas and innovative policy solutions.”

The team has introduced a distinguished roster of experts who will serve as members of the “Moving Montco Forward” steering committee:

Gerald Lawrence, shareholder and chief operating officer, Lowey Dannenberg

Sarah Charles, director of public engagement, office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General

Steve Cozen, founder and chairman, Cozen O’Connor

Linda Fields, community leader, expert national healthcare union organizer and negotiator

Joe Foster, Temple University professor, civic leader

John Fry, president, Drexel University

Robert Hart, township manager, East Norriton

Turea Hutson, PhD candidate, former school director, Norristown Area School District

Dr. Francis Jeyaraj, founder, International Spring Festival, retired pediatrician

Nelly Jimenez, executive director, and CEO, ACLAMO

Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners

Mark Lynch, business manager, IBEW Local 98

Rev. Marshall Mitchell, senior pastor, Salem Baptist Church of Abington

Allyson Schwartz, former U.S. representative, Montgomery County

Dr. Ala Stanford, founder, Center for Health Equity

Stephanie Sun, director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB), League of Women Voters PA

Lynne Viscio, councilmember, Plymouth Township

The steering committee will play a crucial role in supporting Moving Montco Forward. It will be chaired by Jerry Lawrence, a Montgomery County resident and attorney with a long record of public service throughout Pennsylvania.

In the coming weeks, Moving Montco Forward will release additional names of community members who will serve on the advisory committees below. These committees will provide valuable guidance to Neil and Jamila on actions they can take to serve the people of Montgomery County in their first 100 days in office. Moving Montco Forward will also help with soliciting resumes and recruiting talented leaders to the county at all levels, including for the senior roles of director of elections, director of commerce and county solicitor.

The advisory committees include:

Government Operations and Innovation

Labor Relations and Worker Protections

Human Services and Public Health

Voting Rights and Election Integrity

Sustainability and Climate Change

Affordable Housing and Homelessness

Commerce and Economic Development

Criminal Justice and the Courts

Planning, Transportation and Infrastructure

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

Parks, Recreation, and Tourism

Local Government and Intergovernmental Affairs

Those interested in participating in one of Moving Montco Forward’s Advisory Committees or collaborating with Neil and Jamila to benefit Montgomery County can submit their resume and apply at the Moving Montco Forward website.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.movingmontcoforward.com.