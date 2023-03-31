Free screening and panel discussion focused on maternal health on April 12

The public is invited to view the free screening of the award-winning documentary film Aftershock, which powerfully examines the deadly maternal health crisis now facing women of color in the United States on April 12 at Delaware County Community College.

The film explores the systemic reasons why Black and Brown women face significant health disparities and are three times more likely to die during childbirth.

After the screening, a panel discussion with Shanna Williams, Founder of S.W. Doula, Stephanie Reese, Delaware County Health Department, Dr. Lisa Brown, Axia Women’s Health, and Carolina Alshon, The Foundation for Delaware County, will be held to help attendees better understand the historical and current issues related to Black maternal mortality and the impact on the Black community, and work to develop strategies and ideas to implement change in perinatal care with regard to Black families.

The discussion will be moderated by Simmee Myers, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Delaware County Community College.

The event is presented by The Foundation for Delaware County, Delaware County Health Department, and the Maternity Care Coalition and will take place on Wed., April 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Delaware County Community College.

Interested participants must register to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Physicians, nurses, therapists and social workers can earn Continuing Education (CE) credits.

Directed by Tonya Lewis Lee and Paula Eiselt, “Aftershock” takes an eye-opening look at the maternal health crisis facing women in the United States and intimately follows the stories of black women whose deaths during delivery and postpartum were preventable.

The film sheds light on the history of neglect and abuse towards women of color in America due to structural racism, and illustrates how the victims’ families, birth workers, activists and doctors are working to improve maternal care in the United States through legislation and changes to the medical system.

Aftershock was awarded the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Impact for Change at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Visit the Aftershock website at www.aftershockdocumentary.com to learn more about the film, watch a preview, and get information about how to take action. The film is also available to stream via Hulu.

Link to register: https://delcofoundation.org/aftershock-film-screening/