Family Support Line celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art children’s advocacy center

ABOVE PHOTO: Family Support Line staff and board members, along with local officials, pose for a photo at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo/delcopa.gov)

Delaware County Council and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office were proud to join over 130 attendees, including Family Support Line staff, board members, and local elected officials on January 30, to mark the official grand opening of Family Support Line’s new 13,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Children’s Advocacy Center located at 53 W. Baltimore Pike in Chester Heights.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, was a momentous occasion attended by notable figures who shared their insights and support for the initiative.

Pennsylvania State Senators John Kane and Tim Kearney, Delaware County Council members Dr. Monica Taylor and Kevin Madden, First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse, Family Support Line executive director Sarah Gibbons, and board president Mitch Vidovich delivered impactful remarks during the ceremony.

“Since we moved in on December 4, our staff has conducted 85 forensic interviews. When you factor in the other children we have seen through therapy and group sessions, that’s over 100 impacted children in the span of two months that have benefited from this new facility, “Gibbons said. “The work we do is challenging but also immensely fulfilling. Our staff compassionately listens to stories that are heartbreaking to hear, let alone live. This space was carefully built and designed for the kids that we serve in order to build trust, comfort, and begin the healing process. We are so grateful to the community and our elected officials for their support in our mission.”

The event commenced with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for Family Support Line.

“As a trusted community partner, I’m proud to support Family Support Line and witness the opening of their new state-of-the-art children’s advocacy center,” Kearney said. “In light of the tragically increasing cases of child sexual assault, this expansion project underscores their essential role in our community and highlights their commitment to providing healing and justice for children and families in need. I congratulate them on this new chapter and look forward to continuing our partnership.”

During the grand opening, attendees were invited to explore the state-of-the-art facility through guided tours, gaining insight into the specialized areas designed to offer a safe and welcoming environment for children and families seeking support and justice.

“This new center symbolizes an additional beacon of hope in our community. The success of this grand opening is a testament to Family Support Line’s unwavering commitment to advocating for and supporting our children and families and I am proud to always give them my support. Together, we can continue to create a safer and more compassionate future for our young ones,” Kane said.

The modern facility features cutting-edge amenities and resources dedicated to the well-being of children who have experienced trauma from child sexual abuse with a focus on providing a compassionate and therapeutic environment. Family Support Line aims to make a lasting impact on the lives of those they serve.

Last February, Delaware County Council awarded Family Support Line $910,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support this project. Funding for the operations is provided through the County’s Department of Human Services, Children and Youth as well as the District Attorney’s Office.

“The Family Support Line’s new Children’s Advocacy Center represents a significant expansion in their capacity to serve, to heal, and to protect our residents,” Madden said. “Council’s investment into the new center, using ARPA funding, represents the County’s commitment to support and help protect vulnerable residents. We commend the Family Support Line for their work and dedication in serving children and families across the county and providing compassion and hope.”

Delaware County Council extended its gratitude to the Family Support Line’s staff and board members, partners, and supporters who contributed to the launch of the new Children’s Advocacy Center and commends the Family Support Line for their unwavering dedication to fulfill its mission of advocating for and supporting children and families in the community.

For more information about Family Support Line and its services, please visit: www.familysupportline.org.