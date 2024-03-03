Image

Expanded property tax/rent rebate available for older residents and adults with disabilities

Hundreds of thousands of older adults and Pennsylvanians with disabilities are now eligible to apply for a rebate up to $1,000 (up from $650) through the expanded Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program thanks to bipartisan legislation signed into law last year by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. The expansion of the PTRR program, which provides financial relief to eligible Pennsylvanians by offering rebates on property taxes or rent paid, marks the most significant targeted tax reduction for seniors in almost two decades and extends eligibility to nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians.

In addition to an increase in maximum rebate amounts, for the first time since 2006, the PTRR program’s income limit has been adjusted to $45,000 for both homeowners and renters, ensuring equal opportunities for all applicants.

The program’s recent expansion became effective on January 16, 2024, when the new claim season opened. The rebate program is open to eligible Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and individuals with disabilities aged 18 and older.

To assist eligible Delaware County residents in accessing this program, the County Office of Services for the Aging (COSA) is collaborating with staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue to offer in-person support at select COSA-sponsored senior centers throughout March. Six Delaware County senior centers will welcome PA Department of Revenue representatives to aid residents with determining their eligibility, completing applications, and filing Pennsylvania personal income tax returns (PA-40s).

“The enhancement of the PTRR program is a welcome development, offering essential relief for our elderly population, and I’m thrilled that our COSA-funded Senior Centers will help ensure that residents can take full advantage of the program,” said COSA director Barbara Nicolardi. “This collaboration with the Department of Revenue exemplifies our collective commitment to the well-being and financial stability of Delaware County’s older adults and residents with disabilities.”

The deadline to submit applications for the 2023 Property Tax/Rent Rebates is June 30, 2024.

COSA-SPONSORED SENIOR CENTERS PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS

Chester Senior Center
721 Hayes St., Chester, PA 19013
March 6 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
(610) 497-3550

Friendship Circle Senior Center
1515 Lansdowne Ave., Darby, PA 19023
March 19 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
(610) 237-6222

Good Neighbor Senior Center
1085 Hook Rd., Sharon Hill, PA 19079
March 13, 20, and 27 & April 3, 10 |
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
(610) 586-8170

Schoolhouse Senior Center
600 Swarthmore Ave., Folsom, PA 19033
March 21 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
(610) 237-8100

Wayne Senior Center
108 Station Rd., Wayne, PA 19087
March 12 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
(610) 688-6246

Residents are advised to contact their chosen location in advance to confirm availability and schedule an appointment.

WHAT YOU SHOULD BRING
Participants should bring their tax information/income statements, a photo identification card (driver’s license, etc.), and Social Security cards for themselves and their dependents.

ONLINE APPLICATIONS FOR PTRR
Eligible individuals can now apply for the rebate online via the State’s myPATH application, the Department of Revenue’s digital filing system at: www.mypath.pa.gov.

