Delaware County holds Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 in Rose Tree Park

Delaware County will hold is second annual Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, June 19 at Rose Tree Park, located at 1671 N. Providence Rd, in Media. The celebration will feature live music, artistic performances, vendors, food, and more. Delaware County’s Juneteenth Celebration will feature a headline performance by Philly Gumbo as well as artistic performances from local students. The celebration will also showcase some of Delaware County’s local business owners selling artwork, jewelry, crafts and more, food trucks, and resources from local organizations across the county. The event is free for residents of all ages and will be held rain or shine.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the County’s second annual Juneteenth Celebration in Rose Tree Park,” said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “Last year’s event was successful, and we are building upon that to create an even bigger and better family-friendly event to offer our residents an opportunity to celebrate an important milestone in history. Juneteenth serves as a day for residents to celebrate the ending of slavery in the United States and an opportunity for our entire community to learn more about African American history, which will contribute to a deeper understanding of the experiences that have shaped African Americans and our country.”

The County held a Juneteenth student art competition and invited students from across the county to submit original artwork. Congratulations to Lila Martell from Strath Haven High School for being selected as the Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration art contest winner!

The lineup for Delaware County’s 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration:

Vendors and food truck from 4pm-7pm

Ceremony on the mall area at 6pm

Headliner, Philly Gumbo performs on the main stage at 7:30pm

More information about Delaware County’s Juneteenth Celebration can be found here: https://www.juneteenthdelco.com/.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas and announced the end of both the Civil War and slavery. General Granger’s announcement put into effect the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln, which had legally freed slaves on January 1, 1863, almost 2½ years earlier. Many slaves, particularly in Texas and other southwestern states were not informed of the Emancipation Proclamation until General Granger’s announcement. The holiday received its name by combining June and 19. The day is also sometimes called “Juneteenth Independence Day,” “Freedom Day” or “Emancipation Day.”