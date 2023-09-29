Delaware County holds resource fair for grandparents raising children

Delaware County Council and the County’s Department of Human Services and Community Support will hold a resource fair on October 12 at the Media Borough Community Center for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren or great grandchildren.

Globally, grandparents often serve as surrogate parents for their grandchildren or great-grandchildren, usually in response to family crises including the mental health of parents, incarceration, substance abuse disorders, or death.

Grandparents are often quickly placed into a caregiver role and may not have the resources or preparation needed to parent as effectively as they’d like to. They may face a variety of challenges including legal difficulties regarding custody or guardianship, financial hardships, and difficulties in parenting children who are suffering emotional and/or behavioral difficulties due to a loss of a parent.

Research shows that parenting a grandchild can have an impact on the physical and mental health of the caregiver. Grandparents may have limited energy and physical health problems that make raising their grandchildren more challenging. Some grandparents also neglect their own health due to a lack of financial resources or because of the demands associated with caring for their grandchildren. Others may also experience significant anxiety and depression.

Delaware County’s Resource Fair for Grandparents will offer an opportunity for residents to learn about services and resources from:

Delaware County Department of Human Services and Community Support

The Delaware County Office of Services for Aging (COSA)

Children and Youth Services

Delaware County Bar Association

The Early Learning Resource Center

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon’s Office

Senator Tim Kearney’s Office

The Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Media Borough Community Center, located at 301 N Jackson Street. Free childcare will be provided. Registration is not required.