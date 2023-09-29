Image

5:13 PM / Saturday September 30, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
29 Sep 2023

Delaware County holds resource fair for grandparents raising children

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 29, 2023 Category: Suburban News Posted by:

 Delaware County Council and the County’s Department of Human Services and Community Support will hold a resource fair on October 12 at the Media Borough Community Center for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren or great grandchildren.

Globally, grandparents often serve as surrogate parents for their grandchildren or great-grandchildren, usually in response to family crises including the mental health of parents, incarceration, substance abuse disorders, or death.

Grandparents are often quickly placed into a caregiver role and may not have the resources or preparation needed to parent as effectively as they’d like to. They may face a variety of challenges including legal difficulties regarding custody or guardianship, financial hardships, and difficulties in parenting children who are suffering emotional and/or behavioral difficulties due to a loss of a parent.

Research shows that parenting a grandchild can have an impact on the physical and mental health of the caregiver. Grandparents may have limited energy and physical health problems that make raising their grandchildren more challenging. Some grandparents also neglect their own health due to a lack of financial resources or because of the demands associated with caring for their grandchildren. Others may also experience significant anxiety and depression.

Delaware County’s Resource Fair for Grandparents will offer an opportunity for residents to learn about services and resources from:

Delaware County Department of Human Services and Community Support

The Delaware County Office of Services for Aging (COSA)

Children and Youth Services

Delaware County Bar Association

The Early Learning Resource Center

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon’s Office

Senator Tim Kearney’s Office

The Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Media Borough Community Center, located at 301 N Jackson Street. Free childcare will be provided. Registration is not required.

Related Posts

Resources for grandparents raising grandchildren during Family Caregivers Month Default ThumbnailNew report: more grandparents raising grandkids Savvy Senior: Financial help for grandparents raising grandchildren
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Seniors

Quiz: Could hereditary cancer run in your family?

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT People go to great lengths to decrease their cancer risk. Many of us wear...

Health

Stress and its ripple effects: Three ways it impacts Hispanic men’s health

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email BPT In today’s fast-paced society, it’s easy to feel stressed. Whether you’re worried about money,...

Sports

Swinging, and swinging, and swinging…

September 29, 2023

Tweet Email Now that the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back into the postseason, counting them out...

Sun Report

Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd’s death

August 13, 2023

Tweet Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tou Thao leaves the courtroom after his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District...

Oasis

Chaos or community reexamined

September 1, 2023

Tweet Email Around 250,000 people showed up on the National Mall in Washington DC last Saturday to...

Technology

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says

September 13, 2023

Tweet Email PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff