Delaware County Council announces additional $2.7M in funding for home repair program

Delaware County Council unanimously approved the use of an additional $2,730,124 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support the Whole Home Repair Program (WHRP) that provides income-qualified homeowners with necessary health, safety, and accessibility-related home repairs and modifications up to $50,000 per home.

These funds, in combination with nearly $4.4M in original funding from the PA Whole Home Repair Act (SB-1135) that became law in July of 2022, now provide Delaware County with a total of $7.12M to be used towards the preservation of affordable housing and workforce development initiatives.

The program will be administered by Habitat for Humanity’s local affiliate office, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery, and Delaware counties (Habitat MontDelco). Through this program, Habitat MontDelco will help the address the County’s aging housing stock, preserve naturally occurring affordable homeownership, and prevent qualifying homeowners from being displaced due to deferred and cost-prohibitive home repair and maintenance.

“Our homes are where we raise families, spend time with loved ones, and become members of the community and every resident deserves to live in a home that is safe and affordable,” said Delaware County Council Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. “The Whole-Home Repairs Program provides essential funding for residents in need and we’re thankful that Habitat MontDelco will be administering these funds here in Delaware County.”

WHRP works with locally vetted and insured contractors to implement scopes of work determined by Habitat MontDelco’s internal home inspection team. The program also has the ability to utilize Occupational Therapists in instances of mobility challenges or other disabilities for which accessible home modifications will increase safety, health and/or accessibility on either a remedial or preventative basis.

Eligible services include but are not limited to: roof repair and replacement, water heater replacement, porch repair and replacement, plumbing repairs, minor electrical repairs, bathroom repairs, zero-step entry solutions, grab bars and handrails, door widening, and stair lifts.

Income-qualified homeowners in Delaware County are encouraged to take advantage of this program. To be considered eligible, Delaware County applicant(s) must:

—Own a home in Delaware County which must be their primary residence.

—Be willing to partner with Habitat MontDelco by upholding the terms of the program agreement with Habitat MontDelco, and being responsive, helpful and hospitable to staff, vendors and volunteers.

—Have a current homeowner’s insurance policy in place for the home.

—Provide verification that they are current on property taxes and mortgage payments.

—Have a total gross household income below a specific amount, based on the household size (income levels range from $62,500 for a single-occupant household to $117,850 for a household with 8+ members)

To receive an application, eligible residents must first submit an inquiry with the program. Inquiry forms can be completed online at: https://habitatmontdelco.org/home-repair-inquiry-form/.

After an inquiry has been submitted, Habitat MontDelco will notify the homeowner and send an application form when funding is available that is applicable to the home’s needs as described by the homeowner.

Per the funding guidelines, all projects must be identified by the end of 2024 and all funds must be spent by the end of 2026. This means that as applicants are qualified and projects are approved, through 2024, Habitat MontDelco will have to make determinations as to the severity of home repair need and prioritize more urgent cases in their sole discretion in order to meet grant obligations and timelines. This may result in approved projects having a waiting period prior to implementation.

Please note: The WHRP is not designed to be an emergency or crisis-based resource, as it does involve a waiting period. Delaware County residents experiencing urgent or imminently dangerous issues within their home should dial 211 or visit: www.pa211.org.

For more information about the program and about Habitat MontDelco, visit their website at: www.habitatmontdelco.org/about-us.