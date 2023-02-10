Delaware County celebrates Black History Month

Each February, Americans observe Black History Month, which was founded by Carter G. Woodson, the son of former slaves, and the “Father of Black History,” to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize the central role they had in shaping U.S. history.

Delaware County is fortunate to have numerous members of the community, schools, organizations, and faith-based groups who work to educate, celebrate, and promote Black History and culture through education and the arts.

County Council is proud to recognize the accomplishments of Black Americans throughout our history, who have helped move our country toward a more equal and just society. This month, we celebrate the men and women, across the nation and here in Delaware County, who have struggled and sacrificed to guarantee freedom and rights for future generations.

The contributions of Black Americans and their endeavors to learn and thrive throughout history and make unforgettable marks in our Nation as artists, scientists, educators, business people, influential thinkers, members of the faith community, athletes, and political and governmental leaders, reflects the greatness of our country.

Tributes and events

Delaware County Council recognized February as Black History Month in Delaware County during its Feb. 1 public meeting.

Read the Council Resolution here: https://delcopa.gov/pdf/BlackHistoryMonth.pdf.

Delaware County is proud to share a short documentary that illuminates the past struggles of Black Americans in the county. Dating back to some of the darkest periods of American History, this video explores the efforts of Delaware County residents who fought for equal rights for all Americans. The video also explores what efforts the community and County Government are currently making to improve the lives of its all residents across the county.

To watch the Delaware County documentary go here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HdYWswg4xYE.

The County is also hosting a screening of the documentary “We Been Here,” produced by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Chester (PA) Alumnae Chapter. The documentary looks at the history of Black Americans in Delaware County, and their historical and contemporary contributions.

Date/Time: February 24, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Widener University Founders Hall/ 109

To register for the screening: https://delco.jotform.com/230306205968152

Wellness programs hosted by the Delaware County Health Department

The Delaware County Health Department (DCHD) is hosting several wellness programs throughout the county.

DCHD is partnering with Main Line Health to offer blood pressure screenings on Feb. 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon at the Yeadon Wellness Center, located at 125 Chester Ave., in Yeadon, Pa.

Screenings will be conducted on a walk-in, first-come, first-served basis. The CDC notes that high blood pressure affects nearly 1 in 2 adults in the United States. This condition, also known as the “silent killer,” increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure is more common in non-Hispanic Black adults (54%) than in non-Hispanic White adults (46%), non-Hispanic Asian adults (39%), or Hispanic adults (36%). The Delaware County Health Department encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about heart health and have their blood pressure checked.

DCHD is partnering with the American Heart Association to host an online webinar on Feb. 24, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Health officials from the American Heart Association and DCHD will address the importance of Delaware County cardiovascular health statistics, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and CPR disparities, and recognize a Delaware County Public Health Hero, Dr. June Elcock-Messam.

Delaware County residents interested in attending this virtual event must register at: https://co-delaware-pa-us.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zTpg_LLTTH2HDhf3t7RL_A

DCHD, Delaware County Citizen Corps, and Keystone First are offering two free hands-only CPR classes at the Keystone First Wellness and Opportunity Center in Chester on Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. – 12 noon and 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Black Public Health Pioneers

The Delaware County Health Department is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing a Delaware County Black Public Health Pioneer in February!

Each Thursday, DCHD will detail the careers and accomplishments of selected Delaware County Black public health community members and will showcase how their work has benefitted community health for the residents of Delaware County.

The Black Public Health Pioneers will be featured weekly on DCHD’s social media pages. Click the following links to follow DCHD: https://www.facebook.com/DelcoHealth, https://twitter.com/DelcoHD and https://www.instagram.com/delcohealthdepartment/.

Book reading and StoryWalk

County Council has partnered with Delaware County Libraries to create a virtual book reading to share with students across the county. Find a comfy spot and hear about a book that was written to inspire and encourage Black communities.

To watch the virtual book reading: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S58QL0QHHGY

Delaware County invites families and children from across the county to celebrate Black History Month in Rose Tree Park. The park and Delaware County Libraries are featuring a book celebrating Black History as part of its StoryWalk experience. The exhibit features “Above the Rim: How Elgin Baylor Changed Basketball” by Jen Bryant, illustrated by Frank Morrison. This captivating children’s book, written by a local author, chronicles Baylor’s rise to basketball stardom in spite of the obstacles he faced in the segregated cities of his childhood and throughout his career.

Located in the upper field behind the amphitheater stage at Rose Tree Park, StoryWalk is a children’s book exhibit that is spread out page by page across 18 reading stations along an approximately .25-mile trail in Rose Tree Park, located at 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media, PA.

The exhibits are free and open during park hours.

COSA hosted Black History Program and Luncheon

The Chester Senior Center, a Delaware County Offices of Services for the Aging’s (COSA) sponsored Senior Center, is hosting a Black History Program and Luncheon on February 3 from noon – 1:00 p.m.

Seniors are invited to enjoy an afternoon celebrating African American culture, including delicious soul food, music, and dancing. Registration is required: call (610) 497-3550 or email: [email protected].